7 fan favorite moments from SEVENTEEN's BuzzFeed puppy video

SEVENTEEN's long-awaited puppy interview video was finally released by BuzzFeed on November 23, 2022. While not all the members of the group featured in the video, DK, Dino, Mingyu, and The8 created some wholesome moments that left their fans gushing.

In the 10-minute long video, the four idols not only played with rescued puppies, but also answered questions about their love language, workout songs, favorite concepts, fan signs, memes and more.

Within minutes of the video's release, CARATs flooded Twitter with snippets of their favorite moments.

Take a look at some of them below.

From SEVENTEEN's love languages to their new unit, here are 7 fan favorite moments from SVT's BuzzFeed puppy interview

1) Ready to love and be loved

ᨐ @ryeongjoo Finally,someone asked SVT members about their love languages

While CARATs take pride in knowing and noticing every small detail, having confirmation come from SEVENTEEN themselves is always better. For those who might be unaware, love languages refers to the way someone prefers to love and be loved.

Mingyu stated that he prefers words of affirmation and acts of service, DK also expressed that his love language is words while THE8 revealed that he prefers acts of service and giving gifts. Dino said that he expresses through words but in writing.

2) DK enjoys Mingyu's drinking water gif

thee @utokkihaes LOUZIHYUN DAY!!! @wizardhoshi buzzfeed: what memes do you guys think are funny

This moment is a fan favorite for two reasons: firstly, the question was voted top comment on BuzzFeed's comments and many CARATs wanted to know the answer.

Secondly, since DK's response was completely unexpected and irrelevant to the question (he misunderstood memes for gifs and described a gif of Mingyu in great detail). More memes were the only thing that came out of this situation.

3) SEVENTEEN's new unit feat. BuzzFeed and Times Square

🔆⚔️ @kyeomdaily dokyeom naming the new unit buzzfeed time square unit and then getting embarrassed dokyeom naming the new unit buzzfeed time square unit and then getting embarrassed 😅 https://t.co/dZ5I56iJdu

SEVENTEEN's new unit was created on the show. DK even revealed the names -Buzz, Feed,Times, and Square. In the few seconds that followed, he tried to make it sound cool but gave up immediately and laid back embarrassed.

While other members didn't know how to react, Dino just said "sorry." CARATs found the whole incident that lasted five seconds to be too cute.

4) Don't step! Don't sniff!

The group members' horror when one puppy started pooping during the interview was probably the highlight of the entire video.

CARATs cracked up watching The8 quickly take cover behind DK while he was screaming at the puppies not to sniff or step on their own poo. Meanwhile, Mingyu reconsidered his life choices, and Dino, who initially called pooping "healthy," also freaked out, adding to the laughter.

5) Mingyu's inner puppy

While the rest of the members were busy answering questions, Mingyu became so caught up in messing around with the puppies that he let out a low growl to get their attention.

The artist is often called the "Puppy of SEVENTEEN" by CARATs for his playful and energetic vibe. Despite the fact that there were other puppies in the room, fans weren't surprised that Puppy Mingyu didn't get overshadowed.

6) Serotonin boosting belly rubs

원‧₊˚.¹⁷ @pottee1707



#SEVENTEEN @pledis_17 #세븐틴 #디노 this 8 seconds of dino rubbing the puppy’s belly is a free therapy really this 8 seconds of dino rubbing the puppy’s belly is a free therapy really😭#SEVENTEEN @pledis_17 #세븐틴 #디노 https://t.co/6udg2TYncY

This heart-warming moment of Dino chuckling and giving a puppy belly rubs definitely served as CARAT's daily serotonin-boost.

Fans were having a difficult time coping every time the already adorable Maknae added to his charms by gently caressing and petting each puppy.

7) Chihuahua The8

DK, who had previously thought about what sort of dog he wanted to be, chose a poodle, whereas Mingyu chose a husky. Meanwhile, THE8 simply desired to be a "dog that guards sheep."

However, his fellow 97'liners started referring to him as various dog breeds. Mingyu remarked that he reminded him of a greyhound, but DK gave the story a hilarious turn by labeling THE8 as a chihuahua.

In other news, SEVENTEEN will soon be in the United States to perform at Los Angeles' first-ever culture and creativity festival, LA3C, alongside music industry heavyweights Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Snoop Dogg.

The _WORLD singers will be hosting a one-hour set at the festival that aims to combine talent, diversity and culture while engaging with organizations to solve some of the city’s pressing challenges.

