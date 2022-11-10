Confirmed: NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9 to return in 2023 first half

HYBE confirmed plans for the majority of their groups making early comebacks, including BIGHIT MUSIC’s TXT, ADOR’s NewJeans (with an album release date), and PLEDIS Entertainment’s SEVENTEEN and fromis_9, in its 2022 "Briefing with the Community" video.

The briefing video released on November 10 gave rise to a lot of buzz online, as it not only confirmed the new releases from major groups, but also informed the many upcoming groups in line to debut under HYBE’s sub-labels. It was also announced that their key group, BTS, will continue to focus on solo activities.

TXT, SEVENTEEN, and fromis_9 are all scheduled to make a comeback in early 2023. Unlike NewJeans, they do not yet have a release date set. Fandoms of their respective groups are naturally excited, especially TXT’s, since it will be nearly nine months since the Good Boy Gone Bad group released their last album.

HYBE announces NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and fromis_9 comeback plans with multiple group debuts

South Korean entertainment behemoth HYBE is all ready to pull out major guns in the first half of next year. CEO Park Ji-won warned of a lean 2023, since BTS’ enlistment process will start soon with Jin. The septet will still account for 60-65% revenue next year, but the emphasis will be more on the growing artists.

TREND NWJNS  @TAGS4NWJNS ]



NewJeans 1st Comeback “OMG” is officially confirmed for January 2nd and they are pre releasing a song on December 19th



Mark your Calendars Tokki and Drop the tags to celebrate!!



{ OMG NewJeans are back

_OMG

#NewJeans #뉴진스 @NewJeans_ADOR } NewJeans 1st Comeback “OMG” is officially confirmed for January 2nd and they are pre releasing a song on December 19thMark your Calendars Tokki and Drop the tags to celebrate!!{ OMG NewJeans are back #NewJeans _OMG [📢] NewJeans 1st Comeback “OMG” is officially confirmed for January 2nd and they are pre releasing a song on December 19th 🎉⭐️Mark your Calendars Tokki and Drop the tags to celebrate!! { OMG NewJeans are back #NewJeans_OMG #NewJeans #뉴진스 @NewJeans_ADOR } https://t.co/3MqBwUgdD1

Among the impressive HYBE roster, the latest group NewJeans will be making their first comeback on January 2, 2023. The album is titled OMG and will consist of “a double single.” It will also include a song specifically for NewJeans' first winter experience with their fans, which will be pre-released on December 19.

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be making a comeback in January 2023. The group’s last album release was minisode2: Thursday’s Child in May this year. The Good Boy Gone Bad group went on a world tour titled ACT: LOVESICK and recently also released a Japanese single album.

곰 @19304s "These members have not yet fully revealed their charms, they still have a lot of hidden gems."



Q. can we see it in the next album?

🗣yes, you can count on it.



txt comeback in january 2023 🥳 "These members have not yet fully revealed their charms, they still have a lot of hidden gems." Q. can we see it in the next album? 🗣yes, you can count on it. txt comeback in january 2023 🥳 https://t.co/uQ4K8XuVSM

PLEDIS Entertainment’s third-generation pop star SEVENTEEN and fourth-generation group fromis_9 will be releasing their new albums in early 2023.

SEVENTEEN released three albums this year: Face the Sun, SECTOR 17, and DREAM. fromis_9 had two album releases, Midnight Release and From our Memento Box.

BELIFT LAB’s ENHYPEN will also return with a new album once their world tour finishes in the first half of next year. The company is also gearing up for a new group debut. Although not explicitly stated, many speculate it to be a girl group formed via I-Land 2.

Another rookie and successful girl group, LE SSERAFIM, will be embarking on a world tour next year. The group recently made their first comeback with mini-album ANTIFRAGILE in October.

Along with the groups, NU’EST’s Hwang Min-hyun will also be making his official solo debut soon.

HYBE will not only be focusing on growing current groups, but will also be debuting several girl and boy groups in the coming year through their sub labels. These include their first Japanese idol group &TEAM, boy groups from KOZ Entertainment, Geffen Records, and PLEDIS Entertainment each. BELIFT LAB will also reportedly debut a group.

With multiple activities from NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, TXT, fromis_9, Hwang Min-hyun and LE SSERAFIM revealed in the briefing, 2023 looks incredibly promising for HYBE artists.

Poll : 0 votes