Fans pour wishes as TXT’s Beomgyu leaves the stage midway during Bangkok’s ACT: LOVESICK concert

TXT’s Beomgyu was seen leaving the stage for a few songs at the last Bangkok stop of the ACT: LOVESICK tour on Saturday, October 22. The incident left many fans worried as they wondered how unwell the 21-year-old idol must have been to not be able to complete the concert.
While fans had no idea at first, BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s agency, released an official statement addressing their concern after the Bangkok concert ended. The notice vaguely mentioned the idol’s sickness and announced:
“He is taking a period of rest.”
Naturally, fans instantly began showering the K-pop idol with recovery wishes. While some fans were vocal about their concerns for the star from the very beginning, the official statement confirmed that Beomgyu’s health needed to be a priority.
Fans worried for TXT’s Beomgyu, shower him with recovery wishes
Bangkok’s show was not the first time that fans saw TXT’s Beomgyu leave the stage due to health reasons. In July this year, the idol was absent for a few numbers during the Atlanta show of ACT LOVESICK’s US leg on July 11. The agency informed fans about the TXT member's health in similar terms as of the statement released on October 23 for the Bangkok show.
Fans are worried about the TXT member’s health and have bombarded Twitter with heartfelt messages for him, wishing him a quick recovery. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:
Agency announces TXT’s Beomgyu will be on rest, participation in upcoming schedules to be notified later
TXT’s Beomgyu has halted activities for the time being, announced BIGHIT MUSIC in a statement on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The news arrived after the idol poured all his strength into the last Bangkok show of the group’s ACT: LOVESICK concert on October 22. However, he left the stage due to being sick and ended up not performing several songs. TXT’s Beomgyu returned to the stage during the last song.
TXT’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, was quick on its feet to release a notice to fans and ease their troubles. The notice did not give any specific details but mentioned that the idol will be focusing on getting better.
It also mentioned that Beomgyu was eager to participate in the scheduled activities despite being sick. However, the company is prioritizing the idols' health and will notify fans of any changes in the future.
Here is the English statement released by the agency:
“Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you on the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Beomgyu and his future schedule. Beomgyu was feeling unwell during the Bangkok show of the Asia Tour on October 22 (ICT). Thankfully he returned to the stage and now he is taking a period of rest and focusing on recuperation after the show has been concluded."
It further stated:
"The artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all performances scheduled, but our company plans to schedule future activities placing the artist’s health as a top priority. We will inform you with any updates on the changes of the future schedule as soon as possible. Thank you.”
The next scheduled activity for TXT will be their upcoming two-night stop for ACT: LOVESICK in Manila, Philippines, on October 27 and 28, 2022.