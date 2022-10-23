Fans pour wishes as TXT’s Beomgyu leaves the stage midway during Bangkok’s ACT: LOVESICK concert

TXT’s Beomgyu was seen leaving the stage for a few songs at the last Bangkok stop of the ACT: LOVESICK tour on Saturday, October 22. The incident left many fans worried as they wondered how unwell the 21-year-old idol must have been to not be able to complete the concert.

While fans had no idea at first, BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s agency, released an official statement addressing their concern after the Bangkok concert ended. The notice vaguely mentioned the idol’s sickness and announced:

“He is taking a period of rest.”

btxt archive 👨‍🚀 @0X1_1304 get well soon beomgyu :( take lots of rests and pls always priotitize ur health ! txt and moas are always here for u we love u so much <3 @TXT_members get well soon beomgyu :( take lots of rests and pls always priotitize ur health ! txt and moas are always here for u we love u so much <3 @TXT_members https://t.co/45JaGDzdyu

Naturally, fans instantly began showering the K-pop idol with recovery wishes. While some fans were vocal about their concerns for the star from the very beginning, the official statement confirmed that Beomgyu’s health needed to be a priority.

Fans worried for TXT’s Beomgyu, shower him with recovery wishes

em 🌹 @loveyawnzzn yeonjun putting his head on beomgyu's shoulder to hug him oh my god ☹️ yeonjun putting his head on beomgyu's shoulder to hug him oh my god ☹️ https://t.co/MyAl5sudNk

Bangkok’s show was not the first time that fans saw TXT’s Beomgyu leave the stage due to health reasons. In July this year, the idol was absent for a few numbers during the Atlanta show of ACT LOVESICK’s US leg on July 11. The agency informed fans about the TXT member's health in similar terms as of the statement released on October 23 for the Bangkok show.

Fans are worried about the TXT member’s health and have bombarded Twitter with heartfelt messages for him, wishing him a quick recovery. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

tinà @B3OMLUVS the first time beomgyu got sick the members hugged him and now they're leaving a space for him u really can't separate them the first time beomgyu got sick the members hugged him and now they're leaving a space for him u really can't separate them https://t.co/MC3ZRqrI9r

zay ⁷ ✘ | kinda ia (school) @12btxt i just hope moas dont start psychoanalyzing too deeply into beomgyu’s health. let him tell us when he’s ready, if there’s anything to tell at all. i understand being concerned but it starts getting weird when people start diagnosing him and demanding info we aren’t entitled to. i just hope moas dont start psychoanalyzing too deeply into beomgyu’s health. let him tell us when he’s ready, if there’s anything to tell at all. i understand being concerned but it starts getting weird when people start diagnosing him and demanding info we aren’t entitled to.

hannah🥱 @yvesluvr98 I think I’m emo bc I’m drinking but why is beomgyu being sick making me so sad I think I’m emo bc I’m drinking but why is beomgyu being sick making me so sad 😭😭😭

beomgyu loops @cbgsfeed get well soon beomgyu 🫶🏻 get well soon beomgyu 🫶🏻 https://t.co/4hyEMlKYT5

ִֶָ @archivesoobin GET WELL SOON BEOMGYU, REST WELL

WE LOVE YOU ︎♡

GET WELL SOON BEOMGYU, REST WELLWE LOVE YOU ︎♡ https://t.co/yvzIO2QbeQ

anyara {slow} 🍀 @ohmy_yeonbin #TXTinBKK I didn’t realized he was feeling unwell until for some time he didn’t come out to the stage & soobin told moa, our beomgyu must’ve really hold out till the last drop of his energy 🥺🥺 get well soon uri gyu I didn’t realized he was feeling unwell until for some time he didn’t come out to the stage & soobin told moa, our beomgyu must’ve really hold out till the last drop of his energy 🥺🥺 get well soon uri gyu ❤️❤️ #TXTinBKK https://t.co/99hhjD8PYT

Taehyun Archive 🍀 @archivetaehyuns If hyung is happy , I feel happy too

Get well soon beomgyu If hyung is happy , I feel happy tooGet well soon beomgyu 😺 If hyung is happy , I feel happy too Get well soon beomgyu ❤️ https://t.co/n3GLFP7QfA

Agency announces TXT’s Beomgyu will be on rest, participation in upcoming schedules to be notified later

TXT’s Beomgyu has halted activities for the time being, announced BIGHIT MUSIC in a statement on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The news arrived after the idol poured all his strength into the last Bangkok show of the group’s ACT: LOVESICK concert on October 22. However, he left the stage due to being sick and ended up not performing several songs. TXT’s Beomgyu returned to the stage during the last song.

TXT’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, was quick on its feet to release a notice to fans and ease their troubles. The notice did not give any specific details but mentioned that the idol will be focusing on getting better.

It also mentioned that Beomgyu was eager to participate in the scheduled activities despite being sick. However, the company is prioritizing the idols' health and will notify fans of any changes in the future.

TXT Translations 📝 @translatingTXT before the last greeting, beomgyu really wanted to see you guys and really wanted to perform the last song so he gained all his strength and said he’s coming to perform the last song for you, please greet with him with loud cheers and lots of love before the last greeting, beomgyu really wanted to see you guys and really wanted to perform the last song so he gained all his strength and said he’s coming to perform the last song for you, please greet with him with loud cheers and lots of love 🐰 before the last greeting, beomgyu really wanted to see you guys and really wanted to perform the last song so he gained all his strength and said he’s coming to perform the last song for you, please greet with him with loud cheers and lots of love ❤️https://t.co/q3KnKW4aQF

Here is the English statement released by the agency:

“Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you on the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Beomgyu and his future schedule. Beomgyu was feeling unwell during the Bangkok show of the Asia Tour on October 22 (ICT). Thankfully he returned to the stage and now he is taking a period of rest and focusing on recuperation after the show has been concluded."

It further stated:

"The artist himself strongly wishes to participate in all performances scheduled, but our company plans to schedule future activities placing the artist’s health as a top priority. We will inform you with any updates on the changes of the future schedule as soon as possible. Thank you.”

The next scheduled activity for TXT will be their upcoming two-night stop for ACT: LOVESICK in Manila, Philippines, on October 27 and 28, 2022.

