LE SSERAFIM cancels schedules after minor car accident of Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin

LE SSERAFIM has decided to halt their activities for the time being after two members, Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin, were involved in a minor car accident.

In a statement shared on October 19, 2022, SOURCE MUSIC informed fans about the health status of the two members and updated them on the future activities of the group. Although duo Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin were involved in a car accident, neither they nor the staff received any significant injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Medical professionals advised the two members to rest, since they did acquire bruises and muscle pain. As a result, their upcoming schedules till October 21 have been canceled. Fan-signing events for October 21 and 22 have also been postponed.

Agency cancels LE SSERAFIM’s activities as two members suffer a minor car accident

Fans will have to wait longer to see the ANTIFRAGILE group work their charm. The quintet made an explosive comeback with their second EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17. With promotions going on in full-swing, the two members, Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin, were unfortunately met with a car accident while traveling.

On October 19, SOURCE MUSIC shared details regarding the accident, stating:

“On Wednesday, October 19, the vehicle carrying LE SSERAFIM members KIM CHAEWON and HUH YUNJIN was involved in a minor car accident. Thankfully, none of the members or the staff on board were significantly injured and they immediately visited a hospital where they received diagnosis and treatment."

The statement further added:

"The medical examination showed that both members acquired mild muscle pain and bruises and the medical staff advised them to receive conservative treatment for a while.”

The agency then mentioned the shows that had been canceled to take care of the members. The first week of a comeback is usually the most hectic since it entails daily live performances on music shows. However, the ANTIFRAGILE group will be getting enough rest to recuperate before hitting the stage:

“As per recommended by the medical staff, LE SSERAFIM’s participation in Mnet’s ‘M COUNTDOWN’ on Thursday, October 20, KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’ on Friday, October 21 has been canceled. Fan sign events scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 will be rescheduled and the event winners will receive a separate notice. We ask for your kind understanding.”

Fans pour in wishes for Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin

Fans swamped Twitter with "get well soon" messages as they wished for Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin to take ample care and recover quickly. Considering it was only a few days since the quintet made a comeback, many still wished that the members would recuperate well first and then move on to performing on stage.

LE SSERAFIM’s comeback ANTIFRAGILE once again illustrated the power of fourth-generation girl groups taking over the K-pop industry.

The album surpassed their debut record of 380,000 stock pre-orders by clocking in 600,000 with a new release. The music video of the title track, named the same as the album, amassed 33 million views in just three days of its release.

