"You did an amazing job": Fans praise LE SSERAFIM's Sakura on speaking up for herself after receiving harsh comments about her singing ability

On September 17, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura spoke about the harsh comments that she received for her singing ability. The idol shared her thoughts during episode 2 of the girl group’s documentary The World Is My Oyster. After the episode aired, netizens supported Sakura for working hard all along to improve her vocals.
In the video, Sakura mentioned,
"People tell me this a lot, that I really cannot sing. After seeing that, I was quite hurt. After that, it was difficult to enter the recording studio. I wish that I would not get a lot of lines in the song since then."
The idol added,
"I wanted to do well, but I was afraid that people would say those things to me again. But I also want to work hard because I do not want to run away anymore."
After hearing the idol underestimating her own hard work, fans took to social media to reassure her.
Fans praised LE SSERAFIM's Sakura for her hard work
Sakura's fans found it hard to see the idol suffering but at the same time were happy that Sakura took the opportunity to talk about this to her fans, which truly made the singer shine even more among her fans. Fans also hoped that the singer would be able to overcome this phase.
Sakura is one of the most experienced artists in the rookie group and is appreciated by fans on social media for her consistency in the K-pop industry. Here are the tweets that fans shared on social media to remind Sakura about her talents.
LE SSERAFIM to return with second EP Antifragile
K-pop group LE SSERAFIM is marking their comeback with their second EP Antifragile on October 17, according to the group’s agency Source Music. The group’s agency Source Music also hinted at the context of the group’s next EP.
The agency mentioned that Antifragile, as the name suggests, will be expressing the story of LE SSERAFIM and how the group only becomes stronger when faced with adversity. The group's upcoming album is available for pre-order. This will be the group's first project as a quintet - Chaewon, Sakura, Eunchae, Yunjin, and Kazuha - after Kim Ga-ram's exit.
The EP also seems like the next edition of the group’s previous EP as well as its debut Fearless. The group’s title song Fearless also made history despite being the rookie group's debut.
The song secured positions in the national and international charts. The group’s debut track entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at number 155 and on the Global Excluding U.S. at number 74. Fans are looking forward to LE SSERAFIM’s next EP Antifragile and hope that it will be a massive success.