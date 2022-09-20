"You did an amazing job": Fans praise LE SSERAFIM's Sakura on speaking up for herself after receiving harsh comments about her singing ability

On September 17, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura spoke about the harsh comments that she received for her singing ability. The idol shared her thoughts during episode 2 of the girl group’s documentary The World Is My Oyster. After the episode aired, netizens supported Sakura for working hard all along to improve her vocals.

In the video, Sakura mentioned,

"People tell me this a lot, that I really cannot sing. After seeing that, I was quite hurt. After that, it was difficult to enter the recording studio. I wish that I would not get a lot of lines in the song since then."

The idol added,

"I wanted to do well, but I was afraid that people would say those things to me again. But I also want to work hard because I do not want to run away anymore."

After hearing the idol underestimating her own hard work, fans took to social media to reassure her.

ReignOfKpop @ReignOfKpop Mila is ANTIFRAGILE💪 @milkkura39 U 🫶🏻 #sakumail You already did a GREAT JOB!! you've went through the hard times so much. I'm really proud of you after seeing how much you've improved!! Those desperate tears will be replaced with happy tears now! I'll always supporting you. Forever IU 🫶🏻 @39saku_chan You already did a GREAT JOB!! you've went through the hard times so much. I'm really proud of you after seeing how much you've improved!! Those desperate tears will be replaced with happy tears now! I'll always supporting you. Forever I 💗 U 🫶🏻 @39saku_chan #sakumail https://t.co/RRJoT5SMaC You did an AMAZING JOB Sakura!!!! Your hardwork pays off, you are GREAT! Don’t let the haters affect you…your fans will always support and love you!!! Im glad you came back to K-pop when you didnt have to. Thank you so much @39saku_chan I will always support you!!! <3 twitter.com/milkkura39/sta… You did an AMAZING JOB Sakura!!!! Your hardwork pays off, you are GREAT! Don’t let the haters affect you…your fans will always support and love you!!! Im glad you came back to K-pop when you didnt have to. Thank you so much @39saku_chan I will always support you!!! <3 twitter.com/milkkura39/sta…

Fans praised LE SSERAFIM's Sakura for her hard work

Sakura's fans found it hard to see the idol suffering but at the same time were happy that Sakura took the opportunity to talk about this to her fans, which truly made the singer shine even more among her fans. Fans also hoped that the singer would be able to overcome this phase.

Sakura is one of the most experienced artists in the rookie group and is appreciated by fans on social media for her consistency in the K-pop industry. Here are the tweets that fans shared on social media to remind Sakura about her talents.

ʏᴇɴᴀʏᴇɴᴀʏᴇ @pretty__yena

+

#LE_SSERAFIM twitter.com/elsserafim/sta… joe | LE SSERAFIM @elsserafim



LE SSERAFIM DOCUMENTARY

#LE_SSERAFIM Sakura was really hurt after hearing many people say that she's a bad singer that it was really hard for her to even enter the recording booth 🥺🥺🥺LE SSERAFIM DOCUMENTARY Sakura was really hurt after hearing many people say that she's a bad singer that it was really hard for her to even enter the recording booth 🥺🥺🥺LE SSERAFIM DOCUMENTARY#LE_SSERAFIM https://t.co/D3yAXbZzUJ I really have a huge respect to sakura since her first perf on PD48. Her work ethics is really admirable, also how she handle things like this is beyond amazing. I know that things are even hard for her but I am truly certain for one thing, "she is really fearless" I really have a huge respect to sakura since her first perf on PD48. Her work ethics is really admirable, also how she handle things like this is beyond amazing. I know that things are even hard for her but I am truly certain for one thing, "she is really fearless"+#LE_SSERAFIM twitter.com/elsserafim/sta…

luvie-fearnot | LF kpop moots @majesticcore i commend sakura for going lengths and even back to square one professional training despite being a jpop veteran idol and successful in japan. just goes to show she is serious on her ambitions and very dedicated. i commend sakura for going lengths and even back to square one professional training despite being a jpop veteran idol and successful in japan. just goes to show she is serious on her ambitions and very dedicated.

JJ01Lia @BELNstrike

#SAKURA #LE_SSERAFIM You made it queen. No matter what age you debuted, even if it crossed the limit of that so-called age barrier of kpop, you made a new path, new trend for others abt how you can still go after your dream breaking the old rules. You made it queen. No matter what age you debuted, even if it crossed the limit of that so-called age barrier of kpop, you made a new path, new trend for others abt how you can still go after your dream breaking the old rules. #SAKURA #LE_SSERAFIM https://t.co/3sjzIX7VxK

leo | new wave 🌊 @hrtjwn Sakura opening up about how those comments about her singing made her feel is exactly why i hate kpop stans making 'dozen' jokes towards their faves Sakura opening up about how those comments about her singing made her feel is exactly why i hate kpop stans making 'dozen' jokes towards their faves

gel @2nolza1fourever

But I'm wrong. She knows what is right and wrong and stands up for it.

I'm so proud of you, Kkura. The members are lucky to have you. 🥺 Tbh I was worried that when Sakura debuted as a kpop idol, she will be a pushover and just do whatever the management tells her to do.But I'm wrong. She knows what is right and wrong and stands up for it.I'm so proud of you, Kkura. The members are lucky to have you. 🥺 Tbh I was worried that when Sakura debuted as a kpop idol, she will be a pushover and just do whatever the management tells her to do.But I'm wrong. She knows what is right and wrong and stands up for it.I'm so proud of you, Kkura. The members are lucky to have you. 🥺❤

Jan🦌🥇 @shine4xiaoting Sakura really speaks the facts of how public view affects kpop idols :) so you better watch ur mouth before shading others Sakura really speaks the facts of how public view affects kpop idols :) so you better watch ur mouth before shading others https://t.co/1oVuxGZYHV

LE SSERAFIM to return with second EP Antifragile

K-pop group LE SSERAFIM is marking their comeback with their second EP Antifragile on October 17, according to the group’s agency Source Music. The group’s agency Source Music also hinted at the context of the group’s next EP.

The agency mentioned that Antifragile, as the name suggests, will be expressing the story of LE SSERAFIM and how the group only becomes stronger when faced with adversity. The group's upcoming album is available for pre-order. This will be the group's first project as a quintet - Chaewon, Sakura, Eunchae, Yunjin, and Kazuha - after Kim Ga-ram's exit.

The EP also seems like the next edition of the group’s previous EP as well as its debut Fearless. The group’s title song Fearless also made history despite being the rookie group's debut.

The song secured positions in the national and international charts. The group’s debut track entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at number 155 and on the Global Excluding U.S. at number 74. Fans are looking forward to LE SSERAFIM’s next EP Antifragile and hope that it will be a massive success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far