BTS earned a whopping $230.7 million as concert revenue beating Coldplay and Harry Styles

BTS collected $230.7 million as concert revenue this year.

According to reports by Touring Data, which were shared on Twitter by Tiffany Vogt, an entertainment reporter and a member of the Television Critics Association, the K-pop juggernaut collected the whopping revenue from 12 in-person and live stream shows.

Earlier this year, in April, BTS held their “Permission to Dance: On Stage” concert series across the U.S. and Korea. The concert series sold a total of 3.416 million tickets.

According to reports by Touring Data, the K-pop group beat two of the biggest global superstars—Coldplay and Harry Styles.

Coldplay needs 10 more shows to catch up with BTS’ current concert venue

Second to BTS were the group’s My Universe collaborators Coldplay. The Scientist singers sold nearly 1.947 million tickets for 34 shows on their “MUSIC OF THE SPHERES” tour.

The talented artists earned approximately $178 million in revenue. Fans would be interested to know that with the average ticket revenue being $5.2 million, Coldplay would take 10 more shows out of their 38 concert shows to catch up with the Bangtan members.

On the other hand, one of the other solo artists they admire, Harry Styles, has performed 67 shows so far for his LOVE ON TOUR concerts.

Harry Styles has sold 1.39 million tickets earning a total revenue of $157.4 million. According to some interesting calculations, the average income from each concert is approximately $2.37 million, which means that out of his 59 remaining shows he needs 30 shows to break even with Bangtan.

As per reports from Touring Data, BTS earned $56.4 million from 623,761 tickets for their Allegiant Stadium concert, including the live show at MGM Arena and the live stream online.

Tiffany Vogt also mentioned that these statistics are important as K-pop superstars have a lot of haters and naysayers who are constantly downplaying their success and this is an important proof of their success and the global impact they have on the whole music industry.

“BTS really is the key driving force for the Kpop music industry, and is likely to be a contributing driving force for the entire music industry globally. The momentum that BTS has seems un-replicable at this point.”

Of course, ARMYs are extremely proud of Bangtan’s success and have taken to social media to express their happiness and how proud they are of Bangtan’s success.

BTS announce a change of venue for Busan global concert

HYBE finally heard ARMYs' pleas as they announced that they have shifted Bangtan’s upcoming global concert to the famous Asiad Main Stadium in Busan.

The decision was taken after fans expressed their unhappiness with the earlier venue Ilgwang Special Stage over transportation, food and safety concerns.

HYBE revealed that they wanted the focus to be on Bangtan and the amazing concert they intend to put up as honorary ambassadors of the “2030 World Expo” and help the Korean government win the bid to host the World City Expo.

However, the negative press surrounding the concert derailed the conversation from the actual purpose of the event and to avoid further blame games and problems, they changed the venue and they hope for ARMYs to have the time of their lives at the free-of-charge concert.

Bangtan's concert will take place on October 15 at 6 pm KST at the Asiad stadium and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

