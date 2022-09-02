From Euphoria to Still With You: 6 BTS Jung Kook’s solo songs, ranked

Happy Birthday to BTS’ youngest, most talented “golden maknae” Jung Kook. Born as Jeon Jung-kook on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea, the talented BTS member turns 25 years old today.

BTS' Jung Kook always had a knack for singing and performing arts and auditioned for the singing reality show Superstar K. He didn’t pass the audition but it led him to the doors of Big Hit Entertainment (now: BIG HIT MUSIC).

He entered as a trainee and worked hard on his singing, dancing, and performance skills and also made his way to the USA for a brief period to train and hone his skills.

Today, Jung Kook is not only a formidable asset to BTS but is also one of the most-loved K-pop idols in the world. Additionally, he is the main vocalist, sub-rapper and the beloved maknae (youngest member) of the group.

Known for his honeyed vocals and being “perfect-pitch”, as attested by Charlie Puth in various interviews, BTS' Jung Kook’s solo songs have become some of the most celebrated songs on the group’s discography. On his special day, we take a look at some of the singer's best solo tracks.

BTS Jung Kook’s best solo songs: Euphoria, Begin and more

In BTS’ “BE-hind story” uploaded on the group’s channel BANGTAN TV, Jung Kook spoke at length about his plans for his solo career and what he wants his debut album to sound like.

He revealed that he wants to be a multi-faceted artist and composer who can make music ranging sonically across different genres and sounds. He mentioned that he wished to not only be able to draw from his own experiences but others’ experiences as well.

Jung Kook also dished that he has been continuously working on releasing his mixtape and plans to have three music videos, each with a special choreography.

While we patiently await his debut album, here are six of his best solo songs ranked. We haven’t included collaborations (sorry Left and Right enthusiasts) as we wanted to give attention to his songs solely.

We have ranked the songs on the basis of pop-culture impact, how life-changing they have been from the singer's point of view and how beautifully they have highlighted his magical voice.

6) Stay Alive - 7 Fates: Chakho

BTS fans had been waiting for a collaboration between Jung Kook and Bangtan’s in-house rapper and composer SUGA, and finally got it in the form of Stay Alive.

The song features as the original soundtrack for the HYBE and Naver Webtoon collaborative webtoon 7 Fates: Chakho.

Stay Alive is a beautiful, slow-burn ballad that dramatizes Jung Kook’s vocals in a way that brings more depth, nuance and character to it.

The song ranked in the top 10 of music charts in several countries, including India, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, and earned Jung Kook his first entry on the Billboard 100 chart as a soloist.

The reason it is ranked sixth in the list is because it showcases the unique vocal color of BTS' maknae member.

5) My You - self-composed track

My You is a “feel-good” track that acts as the perfect serotonin boost. The Korean-English song is accompanied by an adorable music video and Jung Kook’s vocals blend effortlessly with the jovial mood of the track.

Jung Kook revealed that he made this song to send positive energy and good vibes to ARMYs and it comes across perfectly. He mentioned:

“This is a song that is solely for you, and I hope that this song will eventually make both I myself who made this song and you who listen to it be more hopeful, shine by ourselves, and gain energy.”

The reason My You takes the fifth spot is because it is a sweet and breezy track highlighting his best vocal strengths.

4) Still With You - 2020 BTS Festa

Another gem from Jung Kook’s treasury of songs is Still With You, which was released as part of the 2020 BTS Festa celebrations.

Written and produced by BTS' maknae along with Bangtan’s in-house producer PDogg, Still With You has a calming feel to it, sending listeners into a trance and transporting them to his world.

The song was initially released on Soundcloud and quickly gained momentum on various social media platforms as the BTS ARMY made it viral online.

Still With You is Jung Kook’s way of showing solidarity with the ARMY, as no matter what, he is "Still With You".

The beautiful message of the song is why it occupies the fourth spot.

3) Begin - Wings

Begin is the artist's solo song from BTS' masterful album Wings. The dance-pop track was penned by leader RM along with a slew of writers. The artist was not only lauded for his vocals but also for his dancing skills.

The song describes the beginning of his new life with Bangtan as it showcases his struggles, pain and how he channeled his emotions into the track.

It is a wonderful and cathartic track and certainly a shining gem in his discography, and hence deserves the third spot on the list.

2) My Time - Map of the Soul: 7

This song is special for many reasons as it marks a new chapter in his artistry. My Time is high-energy, laced with stylish undertones, making it a compelling song to enjoy.

In fact, Jungkook choreographed the dance routine for the song himself, unafraid to showcase his amazing talent and bring it to the forefront.

The fact that Bangtan's maknae pushed his musical boundaries and tried something never done before is the reason it ranks second on our list.

Fun fact: Slee Deez, the producer of the song, revealed that Beyoncé heard the song and loved it as well.

1) Euphoria - Love Yourself: Answer

No prizes for guessing which our number one song by the BTS member is. It is definitely Euphoria, his solo track from Love Yourself: Answer.

Written by Bang PD and BTS’ leader RM, this soothing song is one of the most beautiful tracks in not only the maknae member but Bangtan’s musical career.

It is a song that comforts you and transports you to another world, into a world where Euphoria meets utopia and real meets magic.

His neat vocals shine bright in this EDM track, combining soulful pop with melody to deliver a scintillating track.

Euphoria is undoubtedly his most defining song and one of those tracks that universally resonates with everyone and hence is crowned number one.

