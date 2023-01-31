Luke Bryan Country On Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Country musician and five-time Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan has announced a 2023 tour titled Country On Tour. The 36-date tour will kick off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and will stretch through October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina.
During the tour, Luke Bryan will also feature newcomers, including 2021 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, 2023 CMT Next Women in Country class member Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.
In a press release, Luke Bryan said:
"Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans. Leaving it all out on that stage is what it's all about for me. I'm excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It's one of the most rewarding parts of our job."
Luke Bryan's Country On Tour ticket presales will begin on February 1
A number of presales will be available for Luke Bryan’s tour via Ticketmaster. Starting February 1 at 10 am CST, a Citi card member presale, preferred seating presale, Luke Bryan VIP Packages presale, and an official platinum presale will be available via the festival’s official website.
From February 2, 10 am CST, Chayce Beckham Presale, Ashley Cooke Presale, a Live Nation Presale, Venue Presale, and a Jackson Dean Presale will be available for fans.
The general on-sale to the public, Citi cardmember preferred tickets, Luke Bryan VIP packages on sale, and an official platinum public on sale will be available from February 3 at 10 am CST.
Luke Bryan will kick off his Country On Tour on June 15, 2023
- June 15, 2023: Syracuse, NY- St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- June 16, 2023: Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater
- June 17, 2023: Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage
- June 23, 2023: Philadelphia, PA-Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- June 24, 2023: Holmdel, NJ -PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 06, 2023: Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 07, 2023: Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 13, 2023: Hershey, PA-Hersheypark Stadium
- July 20, 2023: Portland, OR-RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- July 21, 2023: Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 22, 2023: Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 27, 2023: Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena
- July 28, 2023: Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater
- July 29, 2023: Denver, CO-Ball Arena
- August 04, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre
- August 05, 2023: Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- August 10, 2023: Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP
- August 12, 2023: Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
- August 13, 2023: Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater
- August 17, 2023: Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center
- August 18, 2023: Indianapolis, IN-Ruoff Music Center
- August 19, 2023: Pittsburgh, PA-The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 25, 2023: Evansville, IN-Ford Center
- August 26, 2023: St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- September 28, 2023: Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion
- September 29, 2023: Ft Worth, TX-Dickies Arena
- September 30, 2023: Tulsa, OK-BOK Center
- October 05, 2023: Orlando, FL-Amway Center
- October 06, 2023: Savannah, GA-Enmarket Arena
- October 07, 2023: Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion
- October 12, 2023: Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- October 13, 2023: Green Bay, WI-Resch Center
- October 14, 2023: St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center
- October 26, 2023: Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- October 27, 2023: Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena
- October 28, 2023: Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium
Before hitting the road for his Country On Tour, Luke Bryan will perform a set of headlining shows at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas between February and April. Bryan is also set to headline the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, from April 28 to 30, 2023. He will co-headline the tour with Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.