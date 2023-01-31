Luke Bryan Country On Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Country musician and five-time Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan has announced a 2023 tour titled Country On Tour. The 36-date tour will kick off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and will stretch through October 28 in Charleston, South Carolina.

During the tour, Luke Bryan will also feature newcomers, including 2021 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, 2023 CMT Next Women in Country class member Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

In a press release, Luke Bryan said:

"Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans. Leaving it all out on that stage is what it's all about for me. I'm excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It's one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

Luke Bryan's Country On Tour ticket presales will begin on February 1

A number of presales will be available for Luke Bryan’s tour via Ticketmaster. Starting February 1 at 10 am CST, a Citi card member presale, preferred seating presale, Luke Bryan VIP Packages presale, and an official platinum presale will be available via the festival’s official website.

From February 2, 10 am CST, Chayce Beckham Presale, Ashley Cooke Presale, a Live Nation Presale, Venue Presale, and a Jackson Dean Presale will be available for fans.

The general on-sale to the public, Citi cardmember preferred tickets, Luke Bryan VIP packages on sale, and an official platinum public on sale will be available from February 3 at 10 am CST.

Luke Bryan @lukebryan



Nut House members get 1st access to purchase tickets on Tues, 1/31 at 8 or 10am local time. Public on-sale is Fri, 2/3 at 10am local time. Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you! Some talented new artists are joining me.Nut House members get 1st access to purchase tickets on Tues, 1/31 at 8 or 10am local time. Public on-sale is Fri, 2/3 at 10am local time. lukebryan.com/all-access-pass Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you! Some talented new artists are joining me. Nut House members get 1st access to purchase tickets on Tues, 1/31 at 8 or 10am local time. Public on-sale is Fri, 2/3 at 10am local time. lukebryan.com/all-access-pass https://t.co/ilHjXZPysz

Luke Bryan will kick off his Country On Tour on June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023: Syracuse, NY- St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 16, 2023: Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 17, 2023: Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

June 23, 2023: Philadelphia, PA-Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 24, 2023: Holmdel, NJ -PNC Bank Arts Center

July 06, 2023: Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 07, 2023: Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 13, 2023: Hershey, PA-Hersheypark Stadium

July 20, 2023: Portland, OR-RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 21, 2023: Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre

July 22, 2023: Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27, 2023: Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena

July 28, 2023: Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater

July 29, 2023: Denver, CO-Ball Arena

August 04, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre

August 05, 2023: Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Luke Bryan @lukebryan Shedders, Luke will be at The Gorge this August! Passes for #WatershedFest go on sale next Friday, Feb 3 @ 10 am PT. Grab yours here: watershedfest.com Shedders, Luke will be at The Gorge this August! Passes for #WatershedFest go on sale next Friday, Feb 3 @ 10 am PT. Grab yours here: watershedfest.com https://t.co/3i58bwMUBV

August 10, 2023: Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP

August 12, 2023: Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

August 13, 2023: Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater

August 17, 2023: Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center

August 18, 2023: Indianapolis, IN-Ruoff Music Center

August 19, 2023: Pittsburgh, PA-The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 25, 2023: Evansville, IN-Ford Center

August 26, 2023: St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 28, 2023: Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

September 29, 2023: Ft Worth, TX-Dickies Arena

September 30, 2023: Tulsa, OK-BOK Center

October 05, 2023: Orlando, FL-Amway Center

October 06, 2023: Savannah, GA-Enmarket Arena

October 07, 2023: Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion

October 12, 2023: Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 13, 2023: Green Bay, WI-Resch Center

October 14, 2023: St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center

October 26, 2023: Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park

October 27, 2023: Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

October 28, 2023: Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

Before hitting the road for his Country On Tour, Luke Bryan will perform a set of headlining shows at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas between February and April. Bryan is also set to headline the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, from April 28 to 30, 2023. He will co-headline the tour with Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton.

