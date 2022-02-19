Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates and more

Chris Stapleton has extended the run of his "All-American Road Show" and added several new stops to his tour, which will kick off in March in Houston, Texas.

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale from February 25 for the general public. However, Members of the Chris Stapleton Fanclub can purchase them in advance from February 22-24. This offer is also valid for Citi cardholders.

The ticket price starts from $99 and goes up to $2875 for Official Platinum seats. Tickets can be purchased from here.

During the tour, Chris Stapleton will be joined by Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam, Mavis Staples, Dwight Yoakam, Mike Campbell, The Dirty Knobs and others.

The acts will support headliner Stapleton during various shows throughout the tour.

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour dates

Chris Stapleton @ChrisStapleton



Visit JUST ANNOUNCED: New All-American Road Show dates. Tickets on sale Friday, February 25th.Visit chrisstapleton.com/tour for VIP packages, information on respective dates for special guests, & sign up for presale at StapletonFanClub.com JUST ANNOUNCED: New All-American Road Show dates. Tickets on sale Friday, February 25th.Visit chrisstapleton.com/tour for VIP packages, information on respective dates for special guests, & sign up for presale at StapletonFanClub.com https://t.co/8oW7Q1Bp5w

The All-American Road Show initially began in 2021. Chris Stapleton revealed the first few dates of the tour in June 2021 and then added nine more shows in Canada in November. He took a few months off to kick-start the tour in March 2022.

Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” dates:

March 17 - Houston, Texas Houston Rodeo

March 18 - Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

March 19 - Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 8 - Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9 - Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20 - Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center (SOLD OUT)

April 21 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

April 23 - Lexington, Kentucky at A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field (SOLD OUT)

April 28 - London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

April 29 - Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Center (SOLD OUT)

April 30-Montreal, Quebec at Center Bell (SOLD OUT)

May 5-Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Center

May 6-Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at Sasktel Center

May 7-Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Center

May 11-Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

May 14-Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena (SOLD OUT)

June 2-Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Arena

June 3-Ridgefield, Washington at Sunlight Supple Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

June 4-George, Washington at Gorge Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

June 9-San Diego, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater#

June 10-Los Angeles, California at The Forum

June 11-San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 16-Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

June 17-Sacramento, California atToyota Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

June 18-Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

June 23-West Valley City, Utah at USANA Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

June 24-Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

June 25-Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 7-Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 8-Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park

July 9-Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

July 21-Mt. Pleasant, Michigan at Soaring Eagle Casino

July 22-Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 23-Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field

July 28-Huntsville, Alabama atThe Orion Amphitheater

July 29-Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

July 30-Kansas City, Missouri at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 17-Canandaigua, New York at CMAC

August 19-Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center (SOLD OUT)

August 20-Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25-Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26-Saratoga, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 27-Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

September 2-4-Snowmass, Colorado at Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6-Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center

October 7-Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

October 8-Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

October 13-Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 14-Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

October 15-Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

October 20-Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

October 21-Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena

October 22-New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center October 27-Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

As mentioned above, fans can visit the singer's official website for tickets.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul