The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 finale release date and air time on MTV

Season 38 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies is all set to come to an end with the release of the finale episode, where the winning pair for this season will be announced.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 finale (episode 19) will air on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on MTV. This season's finalists include:

Devin and Tori

Bananas and Nany

Aneesa and Jordan

The three teams have been a part of the 100-hour finale, which is something the show introduced this season. Episode 19 marks the final step in the competition, where the winning team will bag a million-dollar cash prize and the title of Challenge Champion.

One final elimination is due in The Challenge: Ride or Dies before the last leg

The previous episode ended with a helicopter arriving for the contestants for their final leg. With only 37 hours left, the three teams will be given two or three challenges in order to reach the final point in episode 19.

However, just before the final push, one team will be eliminated from the competition. The official synopsis of The Challenge season 38 finale, titled The End of the Ride, reads:

“A brutal final elimination sends one pair out of the game just before the last push of the final. One Ride or Die pair takes home the one-million-dollar prize and title of Challenge Champion.”

Results of last week’s episode showed that Bananas and Nany were in the lead, followed by Devin and Tori, while Aneesa and Jordan landed in third position. However, Devin and Tori showed maximum potential to win the season, as was evident from the last two episodes, while Aneesa’s ankle injury has been affecting her and Jordan’s performance during challenges.

If Aneesa doesn't recover for the final task, then her team might be the one to get eliminated in the finale.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 finale preview

The previous episode included some interesting challenges like swimming through the swamp to solve puzzles, pushing heavy cars, and eating a whole lot of food.

In the upcoming episode of The Challenge season 38, the tasks will naturally be tougher. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the final episode will see teams throwing color balls from helicopters, aiming for big mark spots in a large field. When they hit the poster, they earn points.

The preview for episode 19 hinted at another challenge slated to be held during nighttime, during which the contestants would have to go through a cornfield maze.

Apart from the challenges, a lot of tension will be seen brewing between the team members. Aneesa and Jordan already had a fight in the previous episode as her injury held the team back from winning challenges. Whether the two lock horns once again is something that viewers will get to see in the finale episode.

Bananas will also be seen getting mad at Nany, whose voice is heard in the preview asking him to stop yelling at her.

While the 100-hour finale started with four finalists, a medical emergency eliminated one of the teams in the initial few hours and left three to compete for the million-dollar prize money. The team that had to leave mid-finale comprised Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser.

In episode 17, Olivia broke her nose during a challenge and was immediately taken to the hospital. As Horacio’s partner had to leave, the show producers didn’t allow Horacio to continue in the competition.

Meanwhile, one of the finalists will bag the title of Challenge Champion in The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38, which will air on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on MTV.

