Why was The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 contestant Olivia “traumatized”? Eliminated contestant shared details

The latest episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 eliminated a strong team, which consisted of Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser.

However, their elimination process was different, as they were disqualified from the competition after Olivia got injured. In The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 17, Olivia broke her nose during a challenge and was immediately sent to the hospital.

As Horacio didn’t have a partner, host TJ Lavin informed the player that his team was eliminated. In an interview with Variety, Olivia stated that she was "traumatized" by the incident as it led to their disqualification from the show. She said:

“I was traumatized. As much as I want to be a hard a**, it was pretty traumatizing, because we did work so hard. I just had this repeat of self-hate that I ruined everything.”

Olivia explained that she could have died but got lucky that she was hit in between the eyes

Episode 17 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 was the first day of the competition's finale, which would be filmed for three days straight. Unfortunately, Olivia Kaiser hurt herself on Day 1 and was eliminated along with her partner Horacio.

Before getting injured by a golf ball, she had hurt her finger. The tip of her finger was ripped off, and she claimed that the bone had also taken a hit. Despite the first injury, Olivia continued her challenge. However, she then broke her nose and was sent to the hospital.

Explaining her injury during an interview with Variety, the former Love Island star said:

“I just went to pull a golf ball back and obviously, as you can see — they caught all that on freaking camera! — but it literally just came back, and it shook me to my core. I got whiplash, it was crazy. I thought my teeth were knocked out because the impact was so hard.”

Olivia continued:

“It felt like my nose was literally off my face, crooked. I remember popping my nose back a bit into place because it felt it off so I kind of crunched it back. I licked my teeth to make sure they were all there and had an instant migraine.”

She further stated:

“I was like, if I’m actually getting brain swelling, I could die. This is not a joke. People die all the time from getting hit in the head from trauma. I really, in some crazy way, got lucky that it just hit me directly in between the eyes.”

Olivia mentioned that she used to have flashbacks whenever she looked in the mirror after the incident. Although she felt bad that she and Horacio couldn’t finish the challenge, she was mortified on realizing that she went through the pain because of a reality TV show. However, if given a chance, Olivia will return to The Challenge and redeem herself.

Heartbreaking ending for Horacio in The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 17

While Olivia was in the ambulance, Horacio assured her that he would complete the challenge for her. However, TJ Lavin let the contestant know that he couldn’t continue the show as his ride-or-die partner left due to injury.

Horacio tried to negotiate, but the producers didn’t allow it. Thus, episode 17 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 witnessed Horacio leaving empty-handed with tears in his eyes.

After the heartbreaking ending, the final teams were Jordan and Aneesa, Bananas and Nany, and Devin and Tori. The three teams will continue the finale competition for the next two episodes.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 airs new episodes every Wednesday on MTV at 8 pm ET.

