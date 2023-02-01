The Challenge season 38 episode 17 release date, air time, and synopsis

The Challenge season 38 is returning with a brand new episode this Wednesday. Episode 17 of the series will feature one of the most intense finals that the show have ever seen, pushing the teams to the edge of their emotional, mental, and physical capacities.

Titled "Riders on the Storm", the forthcoming episode will feature host TJ Lavin revealing the horrific details of their difficult 100-hour final mission. The official synopsis of The Challenge season 38 episode 17 as stated by IMDb, states:

"With four pairs of Ride or Dies remaining, TJ reveals the shocking details of their grueling 100-hour final challenge; Nany and Bananas struggle to communicate efficiently, putting them at risk."

The contestants hope to join former victors Chris "CT" Tamburello, Amber Borzotra, and Kaycee Clark in etching their names in TV history. The Challenge season 38 episode 17, with a run time of 90 minutes, will air on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

What to expect in episode 17 of The Challenge season 38

The trailer for episode 17 of The Challenge season 38 shows that the final four teams - Tori and Devin, Bananas and Nany, Aneesa and Jordan, and Olivia and Horacio - give everything they have to survive. Blood, sweat, tears, and puke appear in the preview of what's to come, which seems to imply that these Challenge finalists will be put to extreme tests.

The trailer begins with The Challenge host TJ Lavin telling the participants that they will be facing a "100-hour final," which causes them to appear shocked. The 19-second preview then cuts to highlights with a countdown to 100 displayed on the screen. Various competitors are seen sprinting, throwing up, lugging tires, and using exercise bikes at night.

Additionally, footage also shows one contestant bleeding all over their hands, demonstrating how difficult the final competition is. Finalist Tori Deal says in a confessional that there were a million dollars on the line and that contestants would have to persevere to get it.

The Challenge @TheChallenge -hour long) TEST.



The final starts tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! #TheChallenge38 These ride or dies are about to face the ULTIMATE (and-hour long) TEST.The final starts tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! These ride or dies are about to face the ULTIMATE (and 💯-hour long) TEST. 💥The final starts tomorrow at 8/7c on @mtv! 📺 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/r8U0zbeis4

Bananas, Jordan, and Devin are seen engaged in projectile vomiting, Horacio is crying, Aneesa possibly injuring another ankle, and someone bleeding heavily. The jaw-wrenching finale will be decisive in maintaining the necessary hook with the audience as the finalists are set to face the ultimate challenge that will declare who wears the crown this season.

A quick recap as to what happened previously on episode 16 of The Challenge

The final daily challenge of the season was featured in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 16 which aired last Wednesday.

Titled "Friends or Froze", the challenge was for the teams to reach opposite ends of the course, with each player scrambling to dig and crawl under their own unique barrier. In order to complete the course, each partner must blindly feel the shapes on three boxes and relay their feelings to the other, who must correctly build the shapes on their end of the course. However, the only place they can communicate is while submerged in an ice-filled bucket. The team that finishes first wins.

Devin and Tori secured a key victory in the challenge to avoid elimination. Additionally, they gained the authority to place one team in The Zone for the elimination game. They ultimately decided to go with Moriah Jadea and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat because they believed they were the greatest duo still standing. Rookies Horacio and Olivia won The Draw and chose to save Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiley.

As a result, Fessy and Moriah were eliminated, and Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez defeated them to send them packing. Following the victory, host TJ Lavin disclosed that the remaining four teams would compete in the championship.

Ride or Dies Episode 17 is called "Riders on the Storm", titled after the 1971 hit song by The Doors.

Tune in to MTV on Wednesday to watch the nail-biting episode 17 of The Challenge season 38 on February 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET (USA). Other show timings across regions include:

Wednesday, 1st February 2023, at 9:30 pm NT (Canada),

Thursday, 2nd February 2023, at 1:00 am GMT (the UK),

Thursday, 2nd February 2023, at 2:00 am CET (Europe),

Thursday, 2nd February 2023, at 6:30 am IST (India),

Thursday, 2nd February 2023, at 10:00 am KST (Korea), and

Thursday, 2nd February 2023, at 12:00 pm AEDT (Australia)

Poll : 0 votes