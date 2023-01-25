The Challenge season 38 episode 16 release date, air time, and synopsis

The Challenge season 38 is set to return with another exciting episode this Wednesday. The finale is right around the corner, and to get there, the contestants must inverse themselves in a bucket of ice to get through. One veteran couple may become the inevitable target.

IMDb's description of the upcoming episode states:

"With the final challenge quickly approaching, players worry that they have let a champion skate by for far too long. The winning pair is conflicted on which team they should nominate for elimination."

The Challenge season 38 episode 16 is set to air on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Challenge

The contestants are again competing in their ride-or-dies and not in the earlier allotted teams. The next episode, Friend or Froze, will have another daily challenge.

The Challenge @TheChallenge Don't miss We're about to find out where everyone's TRUE loyalties lie.Don't miss #TheChallenge38 next Wednesday on MTV. We're about to find out where everyone's TRUE loyalties lie. 👀 Don't miss #TheChallenge38 next Wednesday on MTV. 📺 https://t.co/FNViY38AL4

There isn't much information available regarding the challenge. However, in a teaser video, AJ Lavin refers to it as the most significant challenge to date, suggesting that it might be the final daily challenge of The Challenge season 38. Ride or Dies will all simultaneously dive into an ice bucket as part of the task.

While the promo doesn’t say much about who wins, it suggests that veterans Johnny and Nany may be the target. Johnny, who has not yet taken part in the elimination task in The Zone, is a very strong contender. It appears that everyone wants Nany and Bananas to be sent home, except Moriah, during the ride or dies' discussion about who should be sent into elimination.

In a conversation with Fessy, she said:

"For me, it is important to save Bananas and Nany."

The Challenge @TheChallenge #TheChallenge38 if someone asks me what the definition of 'ride or die' is, i'm showing them this if someone asks me what the definition of 'ride or die' is, i'm showing them this ⬇️ 💙 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/Xi8KASJZNo

Someone needs to send Bananas home, says Devin, who hasn't always gotten along with him in prior seasons. The Challenge contestant is known for playing a very smart social game this season and does not want the seven-time champion to have another win under his belt.

Still in the running in The Challenge season 38 are Faysal and Moriah, Jordan and Aneesa, Olivia and Horacio, Nany and Johnny, and Tori and Devin.

What happened previously on the show

The Challenge @TheChallenge #TheChallenge38 Sometimes all you need is a little tough love to get you across the finish line Sometimes all you need is a little tough love to get you across the finish line 😤💙 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/PUWDxjfHeE

Last week’s episode was an eventful segment. Viewers saw eliminated players return and two eliminations. The episode began with the ride or dies of contestants still in the game returning. Out of three pairs, only two could re-enter the competition. Jordan and Aneesa went up against Kaycee and Kenny and sent them packing.

Nany and Johnny won the daily challenge and chose to save Moriah and Fessy from having to compete in the zone. Chauncey and Amber told the winners that they would like to compete in the elimination task, so they were the nominated team. Jordan and Aneesa were eliminated after Olivia and Horacio chose the safe dagger and saved Devin and Tori.

In her confessional, Tori said:

"Liv and Horacio save us, which is great. And then immediately I remember that my best friend was going into elimination. That’s my girl down there, and I want her to win and come back."

While both teams performed well, Aneesa and Jordan defeated Amber and Chauncey and survived another day. Tune in on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch what happens next on The Challenge season 38.

