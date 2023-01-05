“Fessy is trash”: The Challenge fans slam Fessy for his game in season 38 episode 13

In this week’s episode of The Challenge season 38 (episode 13) fans aren’t too happy with how Fessy played. All in all, they felt that Messy Fessy is in fact very much around. Blind Faith consisted of a four-stage challenge and in the first stage, when it came down to who will compete, a very confident Fessy volunteered from his team. He went up against Jordan and lost. As a result, the contestant finally participated in an eating challenge.

Fans were not happy with how the contestant played his game and took to social media to call out his behavior.

One fan tweeted:

"Ima say it every episode….FESSY IS TRASH"

Previously, the contestant had hoped that the target would move from his back to Johnny Bananas, but the veteran has friends and connections on both teams so it’s fair to say that, that was a stretch.

Fessy receives criticism from The Challenge viewers for his behavior and game in episode 13

The Challenge season 38 episode 13 consisted of Fessy being overconfident about his abilities and unclear about his priorities. Fans were not happy with how the contestant treated Moriah, his former Ride or Die even though they felt that he stopped being loyal to her as soon as the teams were formed.

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Fessy is such a trash person.. like he shows this every season that he is in smh he never cares about his partners or anyone but himself #TheChallenge38

*Not actually Talla @realitytvplease Fessy's so trash for his treatment of Moriah- I hope she gets her revenge #TheChallenge38

Shay7 @Shay790351518

Shay7 @Shay790351518

#thechallenge38 Am i the only one who thinkgs its beyond hilarious how Fessy is acting like Moriah did him so bad. Meanwhile he stopped being loyal to her as soon as the teams formed 🤣 shm he's going to play the victim every single time lol

During the four-stage challenge, the contestant was guided by Devin, a member of the opposing team at the request of his former Ride or Die Tori Deal. Fans expressed displeasure about the contestant being unable to perform and needing help from his opponents.

pearls mom @m0ther0fpearl_



pearls mom @m0ther0fpearl_



#TheChallenge38 #thechallenge aww fessy, you won't be a nobody if you don't win, you'll be a nobody regardless

t 🍒 @bambirnb fessy is such a selfish and an untrustworthy person... i don't get how and why nelson didn't get his lick back #TheChallenge38

mars @tulastribunal #thechallenge38 fessy making it clear he don't gaf that moriah lost

K💙 @_SincerelyK_ Fessy is horrible when he has to have a partner #TheChallenge38

They further believe that Faysal, aka Fessy, is selfish and doesn’t care about “anyone but himself.”

Michele @PynchMe1987 #TheChallenge38 I can not stand fessy! I just need him to stop getting invited back! Every time he opens his mouth to talk I wanna change the channel

What happened on The Challenge season 38 episode 13

This week’s episode, titled Blind Faith, saw a four-part event during which members of each team went head-to-head as they competed to win. Each event was represented by a symbol and in the first event, Jordan and Fessy went up against each other. The two had to shoot a target with a slingshot and while Fessy volunteered to do the task, he struggled quite a bit.

Ali Adair #DoTheRightThing ☮️🇺🇸🌎🔥💦🌪️ @AliAdair22



And his barfing was soooo fake.



Ali Adair #DoTheRightThing ☮️🇺🇸🌎🔥💦🌪️ @AliAdair22



And his barfing was soooo fake.



#TheChallenge38 I am just rooting for Fessy to lose at this point.

The event had a total of seven targets and they were required to be the first one to hit three but each time they missed, they had to drink “a very interesting drink.” Jordan emerged victorious in the relay and won his team a 25-minute lead in the challenge

In the second event, the symbol was a puzzle, and Devin and Nany went head-to-head against Olivia and Aneesa, who won the round even though it was a close round. The lightbulb segment saw Tori and Bananas go up against Horacio and Amber in a challenge that tested their memory and endurance. The Yellow team won The Challenge’s competition, adding more time to their lead.

The last symbol was of a running man and was called Bungee. Chauncey and Kaycee went up against Jordan and Moriah as the round tested their endurance and strength. In the end, Chauncey and Kaycee led the Pink team to victory.

The loss led Nany, Amber, and Moriah to elimination, and when The Challenge contestants discussed the elimination, Fessy threw Moriah under the bus and told everyone to vote for her. At the end of the episode, Moriah is set home.

