“Fessy is trash”: The Challenge fans slam Fessy for his game in season 38 episode 13

In this week’s episode of The Challenge season 38 (episode 13) fans aren’t too happy with how Fessy played. All in all, they felt that Messy Fessy is in fact very much around. Blind Faith consisted of a four-stage challenge and in the first stage, when it came down to who will compete, a very confident Fessy volunteered from his team. He went up against Jordan and lost. As a result, the contestant finally participated in an eating challenge.
Fans were not happy with how the contestant played his game and took to social media to call out his behavior.
One fan tweeted:
"Ima say it every episode….FESSY IS TRASH"
Previously, the contestant had hoped that the target would move from his back to Johnny Bananas, but the veteran has friends and connections on both teams so it’s fair to say that, that was a stretch.
Fessy receives criticism from The Challenge viewers for his behavior and game in episode 13
The Challenge season 38 episode 13 consisted of Fessy being overconfident about his abilities and unclear about his priorities. Fans were not happy with how the contestant treated Moriah, his former Ride or Die even though they felt that he stopped being loyal to her as soon as the teams were formed.
During the four-stage challenge, the contestant was guided by Devin, a member of the opposing team at the request of his former Ride or Die Tori Deal. Fans expressed displeasure about the contestant being unable to perform and needing help from his opponents.
They further believe that Faysal, aka Fessy, is selfish and doesn’t care about “anyone but himself.”
What happened on The Challenge season 38 episode 13
This week’s episode, titled Blind Faith, saw a four-part event during which members of each team went head-to-head as they competed to win. Each event was represented by a symbol and in the first event, Jordan and Fessy went up against each other. The two had to shoot a target with a slingshot and while Fessy volunteered to do the task, he struggled quite a bit.
The event had a total of seven targets and they were required to be the first one to hit three but each time they missed, they had to drink “a very interesting drink.” Jordan emerged victorious in the relay and won his team a 25-minute lead in the challenge
In the second event, the symbol was a puzzle, and Devin and Nany went head-to-head against Olivia and Aneesa, who won the round even though it was a close round. The lightbulb segment saw Tori and Bananas go up against Horacio and Amber in a challenge that tested their memory and endurance. The Yellow team won The Challenge’s competition, adding more time to their lead.
The last symbol was of a running man and was called Bungee. Chauncey and Kaycee went up against Jordan and Moriah as the round tested their endurance and strength. In the end, Chauncey and Kaycee led the Pink team to victory.
The loss led Nany, Amber, and Moriah to elimination, and when The Challenge contestants discussed the elimination, Fessy threw Moriah under the bus and told everyone to vote for her. At the end of the episode, Moriah is set home.