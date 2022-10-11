Who is Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio? The Challenge Season 38 contestant calls MTV show’s house rules “demeaning”

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, who was last seen in Total Madness, is now returning to compete once again on Season 38 of The Challenge. However, the contestant is not happy with the house rules of MTV's new competition show and has called them as "demeaning."

In Season 38, apart from giving up his mobile phone to "prevent leaks," Johnny, 40, did not even like the fact that he was being dictated by a 25-year-old producer, telling him when he can have a bathroom break, when he can smoke or where he can go for a walk.

Debenanzio stated in a September 2022 podcast interview with The Ringer (via CheatSheet):

“It’s so demeaning. But I feel like that is part of the whole environment that they create. If we treat you like you’re a child and an animal, you’re going to act like a wild animal. And that’s exactly what they get.”

He even stated that in earlier seasons, the players were free to do anything as per their will, but due to strict house rules in Season 38, he felt like living in a jail.

“It went from having no rules and being able to do whatever we wanted to do, whenever we wanted to do it, to now...we're in a form of like a white-collar prison, for lack of a better comparison.”

All about The Challenge contestant Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzi

Television personality John Amadeus Devenanzio was born in 1982. Now popularly known as Johnny Bananas, he is best known as a competitor on the MTV reality game show The Challenge.

The sixth contestant to win back-to-back flagship seasons of the reality show, following Darrell Taylor, Veronica Portillo, Landon Lueck, Evan Starkman, Tyler Duckworth, and Chris "CT" Tamburello, Devenanzio holds the record for most number of seasons participated.

As a contestant, he has so far appeared in various spin-offs of The Challenge, such as Champs vs. Stars , War of the Worlds 2, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines and Champs vs. Pros, among others.

The Penn State graduate made his onscreen debut in 2006 on Season 17 of The Real World. In 2014, he appeared on the television special, We <3 Diem, to honor the life of Diem Brown. Devenanzio made a surprise appearance in the finale of Vendettas as well as on Episode 8 of All Stars 3.

His television career does not stop here. The reality star has even competed on the Food Network's Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition 6, while finishing second. In 2022, Devenanzio participated in a special six-part documentary series, The Challenge: Untold History.

He was also in news for dating Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan Willett. The couple started dating after completing filming for season 33 of The Challenge, however spliting in September 2021 after Willett claimed that the MTV star was unfaithful.

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio is now back on Season 38 of The Challenge with his ride or die Nany González to compete against 16 teams for the $1 million prize.

Tune in on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on MTV at 8 pm ET/PT to watch the new season of The Challenge.

