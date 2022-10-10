What time The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 1 air on MTV? Release date, host, format and more

The first episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 will air on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV, featuring 17 teams competing against each other to win the trophy.

The show, hosted by TJ Lavin, is returning with a new format where friends, exes, and family will be facing the ultimate test for a million-dollar prize money. The synopsis of the format of the new season reads:

“This season, players and viewers will see if the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition, chaos and conniving of The Challenge."

The show will see the return of fan-favorite veterans Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Kaycee Clark, Aneesa Ferreira, and Laurel Stucky, among others.

All that we know about The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 1

From best friends to exes and spouses to family, every relationship will be put to the test in the new season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Teamwork, trust, and loyalty will also be challenged every step of the way for the share of a million dollars. The game will reportedly “either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.”

In the preview clip of the show, host TJ is seen welcoming the teams and informing them about the rules. Players are excited and claim that they are willing to do anything for their partners before things take an ugly turn among the team members.

The new season will be full of unexpected twists and turns which will leave the players as well as the viewers surprised. Speaking about the idea behind the The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin told EW:

"We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises. We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head.”

Harkin further added:

"There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point.”

The 17 teams who will participate on the competition series are:

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer Nam Vo and Emmy Russ Devin Walker and Tori Deal Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox Kailah Bird and Sam Bird Kacee Clark and Kenny Clark Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo Turbo and Tamara Alfaro

Meet host TJ Lavin

Thomas Joseph Lavin was born in 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is a renowned American BMX legend, television host, and musician. He has been the host of MTV's reality competition series The Challenge since season 11.

Lavin first started riding bikes at the age of two and eventually became a professional and won his first pro contest at 19. In 1995, he was crowned the "King of Dirt," and as per Las Vegas Weekly, he has a racetrack in his backyard that he uses to practice with friends.

He has also been the subject of A Film about T. J. Lavin and has appeared on an episode of MTV's Cribs. TJ is married to his longtime partner Roxanne Sioridia.

Tune in on MTV on Wednesday to watch season 38 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

