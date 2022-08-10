Who is Ashima Chauhan? Meet Pradhyuman Maloo's wife as the couple got hitched in Indian Matchmaking Season 2

After rejecting more than 150 girls and failing to find a girl through Indian Matchmaking, Pradhyuman Maloo has finally found love. Pradhyuman is married to Ashima Chauhaan, who is a model and an actress.

She was previously featured at MTV Love School in 2015 with her partner at the time Ali Raza Sheikh. The show was aimed at fixing relationship problems between couples under Love Mentors Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar.

Ashima, who was only 23-year-old at the time, had gotten Ali's name tattooed on her wrist. On a different MTV show, Ace of Space, fans discovered that Ali had cheated on Ashima with three other women.

The now 30-year-old married Pradhyuman on July 12, 2020 after dating for only a couple of months.

Pradhyuman's journey on Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Matchmaker Sima Taparia had previously set up Pradhyuman with model Rushali Rai. Although their date went well, the couple decided not to move forward with it and went their separate ways.

In Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Pradhyuman shared that he met Ashima at a party where they had a healthy debate over who had the better fashion sense. He added that he liked Ashima's playfulness and that she gave him a positive vibe.

Ashima, meanwhile, said that she felt like she was 16 again around him.

Sima Taparia called them a 'promising couple.' Ashima met Pradhyuman's friends in front of the camera and sang a song for them.

The description of the series for them read,

"Pradhyuman met over 150 potential matches before he found the one, all on his own. His new girlfriend Ashima is taking a peek into his lifestyle and getting to know his friends and family."

Pradhyuman proposed to Ashima just months after dating her at a private sea-side property. Fans also got to see them preparing for a 'great Indian wedding' in Udaipur. The wedding customs were very traditional.

In India, during the olden times, thieves would steal from the wedding guests and so, Pradhyuman carried a sword with him to fight thieves on the way. This was shown in Episode 6 of the new season.

His baraat, a wedding procession for the groom, was shown to be very grand with Pradhyuman sitting on an elephant. Sima Taparia, meanwhile, looked incredibly happy during the wedding and said that it was destiny for him to meet a nice girl like Ashima.

The couple were later seen adjusting to married life and making space in the closet for each other.

What else happened to the returning clients on Indian Matchmaking Season 2?

Apart from Pradhyuman, fans saw Nadia and Aparna making efforts to meet their potential partner.

While Nadia friendzoned Shekhar, a guy Taparia had set her up with, she decided to pursue a romantic relationship with Vishal, another one of Sima Tapria's clients. However, Vishal ditched Nadia, which left her heartbroken.

At the same time, Aparna friendzoned Jay, with whom she'd gone on a date with in the first season of Indian Matchmaking. She decided to meet an astrologer in an attempt to figure out her love life. Aparna decided to date Daman for a while. However, their journey was left on a cliffhanger after Aparna said that she didn't need to make decisions so hastily.

All episodes of Indian Matchmaking Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

