"Trash"- The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans slam Tori for using her personal relationship to save a contestant

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (season 38, episode 12), the male players of Faysal's team were in danger of exiting, and one contestant had to be sent directly into the elimination. The other three players were supposed to play a "sword drawing game" to protect themselves from going against one "directly eliminated" person.

Faysal Shafaat was the direct target of many contestants, and he tried to save himself by making a deal with Jordan, stating how he just wanted to stick till the finale. Jordan knew that Shafaat had no reason to lie and decided to rethink his decision to vote against him.

However, Tori also tried to convince Jordan not to evict Faysal and said that it would affect their personal relationship outside of the show. Jordan and Tori were engaged for a year before breaking up in 2020. After their split, Tori got intimate with Faysal and later said in an interview that she regretted her decision to use Shafaat as her rebound.

Jordan felt Tori was using their romantic past to sway his decision and told her he had a legacy to maintain on the show. He also announced in front of everyone that he did not negotiate with "terrorists" and had to go back on his word to protect Faysal. Jordan eventually voted against him and sent him to direct elimination.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans called out Tori for using her romantic past with Jordan to alter his decision.

ThatGuy @MacCollom I do not negotiate with terrorists. #TheChallenge38 Jordan is a legend. Tori us trash. Fact. I do not negotiate with terrorists. #TheChallenge38 Jordan is a legend. Tori us trash. Fact.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans call out Tori for trying to change Jordan's decision

Faysal won "the zone challenge" against Nelson and saved himself. Tori slammed Jordan for using her name in front of everyone when she did not even say anything "directly" to him. She asked him to "act like a man" and not blame his own decision on her.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans felt that Tori was "dumb" for trying to convince Jordan not to vote against Faysal.

Jeff Lopert @JeffLopert I like Tori and all, but Jordan is entirely correct here, even if the “negotiate with terrorists” wording was a little extra lol . #TheChallenge38 I like Tori and all, but Jordan is entirely correct here, even if the “negotiate with terrorists” wording was a little extra lol . #TheChallenge38

knee @_kneezus Tori shut up!! “It’s for a million dollars” we know girl hush #thechallenge38 Tori shut up!! “It’s for a million dollars” we know girl hush #thechallenge38

Jordana Levine @jordanalevinee LOL TORI WHY U TRYNA GASLIGHT JORDAN WHEN U THREATENED HIM #TheChallenge38 LOL TORI WHY U TRYNA GASLIGHT JORDAN WHEN U THREATENED HIM #TheChallenge38

Mrs. Last Laugh @alerotweets #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies Tori is awful. You keep claiming you’re looking out for Jordan but did he ask you????????? Stop doing “charity” and then leveraging said charity to make demands like pls #thechallenge Tori is awful. You keep claiming you’re looking out for Jordan but did he ask you????????? Stop doing “charity” and then leveraging said charity to make demands like pls #thechallenge #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies

Blu J @_itsdannijay #TheChallengeRideorDies Tori sounds so dumb like how can she think going & saying that to Jordan was going to help her #TheChallenge38 Tori sounds so dumb like how can she think going & saying that to Jordan was going to help her #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies

Irwin Juarez @irwinnnn16 Tori CALM DOWN 🤣🤣 did you come to play the challenge or cry like a baby and play pattycake. 🤣🤣 no I’m not happy that she wins this season #TheChallenge38 Tori CALM DOWN 🤣🤣 did you come to play the challenge or cry like a baby and play pattycake. 🤣🤣 no I’m not happy that she wins this season #TheChallenge38

What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38, episode 11?

MTV's description of the episode reads,

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."

Last week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Nelson told Nurys that he did not feel welcome in his new team and that the other team members did not inform her of any decision. Nurys tried to comfort Nelson, even though she was now on his opposing team. He confronted his team about the same in the deliberation room.

The cast played a trivia quiz while being attached to a spinning wheel. Each wrong answer meant that the teams were to be spun for 30 more seconds. Faysal's team won the daily challenge, and since this was a girl's week elimination, Moriah, Nany, Nurys, and Amber were in danger of eviction.

Eventually, Moriah and Nany were saved by the draw. Nurys and Amber had to perform a final elimination task, and the former was evicted. Nurys was later informed that she could stay in the game (hidden from everyone) until Nelson was in the competition.

MTV airs fresh episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

