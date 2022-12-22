"How do you not know"- The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans disappointed with contestants' performance in a trivia challenge

MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11 on Wednesday, December 21, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, the two teams were tied to a spinning wheel and had to answer trivia questions to earn a point. If they failed to answer correctly, the wheel spinned for 30 more seconds as punishment and the team with the least score was supposed to go into elimination.

However, fans were shocked that most of the contestants could not even answer basic questions about movies and books.

While Amber was unable to answer a question on Star Wars, Devin had no clue about tennis sisters "Venus and Serena Williams." Host TJ laughed throughout the game because he could not figure out why the team members were unable to answer even the most simple questions, one of which required them to name characters in the popular Disney movie, Frozen.

Horacio did not know who "Bonnie and Clyde" were, and Nany did not know the names of the Frozen sisters. The real shock came when Kaycee was unable to answer who were the biblical ride-or-dies living in the garden of Eden. Tori said that she had not seen Good Will Hunting, so was unable to answer questions related to it.

Nelson, who usually fails at Trivia, answered two questions correctly, and was very happy with his performance. In the end, Moriah's team was only able to get four points, while Faysal's team answered five questions correctly. The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans could not believe that the contestants were unable to answer such simple questions.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans feel Bananas already knew the last question

After both the teams scored 4 points, Bananas was asked a basic mathematical question (100*4*3 -2), which he answered correctly, taking no time for the calculation.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans felt that he was already given the answer to the question by show producers just to end the round.

Here are some reactions from netizens following the trivia round:

Emmaleigh Wurzbacher @Emmaleigh6692 I feel like I’m being punk’d. I can’t believe they’re getting so many of these questions wrong. #TheChallenge38 I feel like I’m being punk’d. I can’t believe they’re getting so many of these questions wrong. #TheChallenge38

panda 🎄 @pandasidol I watch one episode of this show and this is what it’s like? #TheChallenge38 I watch one episode of this show and this is what it’s like? #TheChallenge38

Brooke @__deadassbad_ #TheChallenge38 #thechallenge This has got to be the easiest trivia ever, how are they getting so many of them wrong This has got to be the easiest trivia ever, how are they getting so many of them wrong😭 #TheChallenge38 #thechallenge

What else happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11?

MTV's description of the episode read:

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Kaycee opened up about missing her brother Kenny after he was eliminated, and said that she was proud of his performance on the show. She did not know that host TJ had asked Kenny to stay around until Kaycee was also eliminated.

Nelson confessed that there was a team within Faysal's new team on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and that he felt that he was always blindsided by others. Nurys said that she had his back even though they were not ride-or-dies anymore. Faysal and Bananas had an intense discussion about Moriah and her team. Bananas felt that Faysal manipulated Moriah into picking the wrong team.

Nurys, who is dating Jordan, had a conversation with Tori about her relationship, as she was once engaged to Jordan. Tori said that she would not have done this to any other girl but appreciated Nurys trying to talk it out. In the end, Nurys was eliminated as she landed directly in the zone by voting.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

