MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 8 on Wednesday, November 30 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, the remaining eight teams were asked to jump from a truck onto a row of moving cars. While one team member would be running on the cars, another would be in on the first card, finding one of the four keys in each round and handing it to their partner.

The team to finish the four rounds in the least amount of time won the challenge and gained the power to put four teams directly into elimination.

Kenny dropped two keys while running on the cars and was disqualified from the round with his ride-or-die Kaycee. Nany-Bananas, Jay-Michele and Aneesa-Jordan were the three quickest performers in the challenge.

Aneesa and Jordan were announced the winners of the challenge and given the authority to send one team right into the zone and three others into the elimination round.

The other contestants were impressed by Jordan's and Aneesa's performances in the round and felt that Jordan was just sprinting on the cars like it was an everyday task.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans feel the results would have been different if Aneesa was performing

In the task, Aneesa was the one hanging out the keys while Jordana was running on the cars. The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans congratulated the team but felt that they would have lost if Aneesa was the one running on the cars.

🤔 @bbcanfan2022 aneesa is very lucky to have jordan as her partner for this daily, especially since he was the one doing 95% of the work #TheChallenge 38 #TheChallenge #TheChallenge RideorDies aneesa is very lucky to have jordan as her partner for this daily, especially since he was the one doing 95% of the work #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies

Reality TV Junkie! @_TVLiveTweeter 🏽 #TheChallenge38 Aneesa and Jordan definitely got their daily win at a good time. Aneesa and Jordan definitely got their daily win at a good time. 👌🏽 #TheChallenge38

Cassidy 💜 @PurpleAries2 Congrats Jordan. You won the daily. I wonder if the results would change had Aneesa had to platform as well. #TheChallenge38 Congrats Jordan. You won the daily. I wonder if the results would change had Aneesa had to platform as well. #TheChallenge38

#TheChallenge38 Jordan & Aneesa are killing every single daily challenge when Aneesa only has to do the bare minimum and when Jordan can takeover.A perfect pairing. Jordan & Aneesa are killing every single daily challenge when Aneesa only has to do the bare minimum and when Jordan can takeover. A perfect pairing. #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/KRkq4Zoqe1

K-Rob @MrCissic Jordan and Aneesa with the daily W. Jay and Michele are screwed lol #TheChallenge38 Jordan and Aneesa with the daily W. Jay and Michele are screwed lol #TheChallenge38

Recap of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 7

Last week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Nelson and Nurys won the daily challenge and had the power to nominate four teams for elimination.

As suspected, Devin asked Nelson to put Amber's team on the elimination list since she had asked Michele why Nelson was not on her eviction list the previous week, when Michele’s team was the daily challenge winner.

Nelson confronted Michele about the same, but she said that Amber just asked her a question and did not want Nelson to be evicted. Michele grew angry at Nelson and Devin for calling her a liar despite giving clarification and went to bed.

Amber felt that Devon was blindsiding her and expected Nelson to at least inform her before adding her name to the elimination team.

The episode description reads:

"The political game intensifies as a web of deception causes problems for one crafty player. Brainpower and endurance is put to the test at the "Peaking Blinders" challenge. A blindside leads to a shocking elimination round."

While Bananas-Nany and Aneesa-Jordan were saved by the draw, Amber’s team went up against Darrell and Veronica.

Both teams were asked to go up and down a webbed iron piece to grab pieces of the puzzle and then solve the concentric pattern. Veronica kept on getting stuck in the webs while Amber easily maneuvered her way through. After grabbing the pieces, both teams took a long time to solve the puzzle.

Amber and Chauncey were the first to figure out the pattern and Veronica-Darrell were eliminated.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET and the episodes are made available on MTV's website one day after the television premiere.

