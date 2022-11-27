Maintaining a winning streak in Heardle is not as simple as it may seem. The daily musical puzzle challenges even the most ardent pop music fans with its vast repertoire of songs. Every day, the app puts out the intro of a classic pop track and asks players to listen to it and guess the song.

Six chances are available to guess, but it must be noted that every guess leads to the length of the song increasing, which makes guessing easier if you’re familiar with the track. So players should try and crack the puzzle as quickly as possible whilst also ensuring not to waste many chances.

The game has garnered a strong fan following among music lovers and is widely considered to be one of the best spinoffs of Wordle. It helps one relax and have a good time after a stressful day at the office.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, November 27, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs picked for the daily musical puzzles are among the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade, which naturally makes the game a bit easier for people who follow contemporary pop musicians’ works.

But fans of classic rock or old country music still have a good chance of maintaining a solid winning streak as Heardle often features classics from the last century from time to time. These include tracks like Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham! and Heart-Shaped Box by Nirvana.

With that said, if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle, then take a look at some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

The song was released in 2015.

The song’s genre is dance/electronic.

Single by Robin Schulz and Francesco Yates.

Length – 3:39.

One word in the song title, but it features another artist.

Begins with the letter ''S.''

The album’s name is the same as the song.

Still haven’t guess it? Well, in that case, you may keep scrolling down and check out the answer below.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Sugar by Robin Schulz feat. Francesco Yates.

More details about Sugar by Robin Schulz feat. Francesco Yates

Sugar was released on July 17, 2015, as part of Robin Schulz's hit album of the same name. The song opens with an electric guitar riff that beautifully sets the tone. Overall, the song has a nice groove and fans of house and pop music will certainly enjoy this track. The song was a smash hit around the world and also received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Robin Schulz is a prominent musician and DJ who rose to fame with the release of a remix version of the popular song, Waves, by Mr. Probz. While the original track is more rooted in R&B and soft-rock, Schulz's remix turns into a house track. Schulz has released four albums so far, namely, Prayer, Sugar, Uncovered, and IIII, all of which were commercially successful and featured many memorable songs. Schulz enjoys a significant fan following among ardent fans of the house music genre.

Poll : 0 votes