For music lovers around the world, a new day is another opportunity to maintain their winning streak in the popular game Heardle. The browser-based game is a musical spinoff of Wordle, another massively popular word-based guessing game. Heardle puts out the intro of a famous pop song every day and requires players to listen to it and figure out the name of the song.

The game may not be as easy to play as it seems considering only the opening seconds of the intro are played and the player only has six attempts to guess the song. However, if you’re extremely familiar with the song, then it shouldn’t take you a lot of time to crack the puzzle.

Heardle continues to attract large numbers of music enthusiasts and casual listeners online. Of the numerous Wordle spinoffs that have come out since early 2022, Heardle is amongst the most popular ones.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, November 25, 2022

There’s some great news for people who listen to modern-day pop stars’ songs. The songs featured in the app’s daily challenges are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade.

So, if you’re familiar with the discographies of contemporary pop musicians, you have a huge advantage. However, if not, you can still give it a try since Heardle also shares songs from the 80s and 90s.

That said, if you still haven’t figured out the name of today’s Heardle song, then stop for a while and read some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider. They might help refresh your memory:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2000.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Alternative/Indie, Post-Britpop, Japanese Indie, J-Pop.

Hint 3: Single by Coldplay.

Hint 4: Length – 4:29.

Hint 5: One word.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''Y.''

Hint 7: The album’s name is Parachutes.

If the above-mentioned clues aren’t helping you get to the answer, then you may not have heard this track before, in which case you can scroll down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Yellow by Coldplay.

More details about Coldplay's Yellow

Yellow was released on June 26, 2000, as part of Coldplay's hit album, Parachutes.

The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar intro, following which a brief electric guitar riff kicks in before the vocals take over. The song has a nostalgic vibe and is noted for its rich and evocative lyrics. Yellow was a huge commercial success and received high praise from critics. It is widely regarded as one of Coldplay's finest songs.

Coldplay rose to fame in early 2000s following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Parachutes. Besides Yellow, the album featured classic tracks like Don't Panic, Shiver, and High Speed, among others. Parachutes is widely considered to be one of the finest albums of all time.

Over the years, Coldplay has garnered widespread critical acclaim for their music and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. They're regarded by many critics and contemporary musicians as one of the most iconic rock bands of the 21st century.

Poll : 0 votes