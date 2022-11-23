Heardle has been growing enormously in terms of popularity among music lovers from different parts of the world. The game, which was released as one of the many spinoffs of the word puzzle, Wordle, in March 2022, was acquired by Spotify in July this year. Since then, it has been made available in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.

Heardle comes up with new, interesting challenges for music lovers every day. Like Wordle, the core of the game involves guessing, but this unique spinoff offers an interesting musical twist. In Heardle, players are required to hear the intro of the song for the day and guess its title using a total of six attempts.

It’s important to make sure you do not use up too many attempts, as with every failed guess, the song’s length increases further, making it easier for players to remember the track. The musical puzzle is a fun game that helps one relax whilst also introducing them to new tracks by artists they may not have heard before.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs that are picked for the daily challenges are a part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. However, this is no reason for classic rock lovers or casual listeners to give up, since the game also offers variety by adding classic songs every now and then.

Having said that, if you’ve used up too many attempts trying to figure out today’s Heardle song, then pause and go through some of these clues shared by Forbes:

''This song is in the dance-pop and teen pop genres. It was released in 2000. It reached number nine on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album that shares a title with the song. The artist is from McComb, Mississippi. There’s spoken dialogue in the bridge that refers to the movie Titanic.''

If you still can’t remember the song, then scroll down and find the answer below.

The right answer to today’s daily Heardle challenge is Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears.

More details about Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears

Oops!... I Did It Again was released on April 11, 2000, as part of Britney Spears' hit album of the same name.

The song has an overtly rebellious and unapologetic tone, with Spears' fiery vocals giving it more depth. It turned out to be a huge commercial hit and also received massive praise from numerous contemporary music critics. It is widely regarded as one of Britney Spears' signature tracks.

Britney Spears rose to fame during the late 90s with the release of several hit pop singles like Baby One More Time, (You Drive Me) Crazy, and Born to Make You Happy, to name a few. She soon became one of pop music's biggest superstars and is one of the most commercially successful pop stars of all time. Some of her greatest musical influences include Whitney Houston, Madonna, and Janet Jackson.

