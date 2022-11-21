Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Monday, November 21, 2022

Ever since the arrival of the popular word puzzle, Wordle, a number of guessing games have been released, one of which is Heardle.

It is conceptually similar to Wordle in that it requires players to guess using a given number of attempts. But the major difference here is that players need to listen to the intros of popular songs and figure out their titles instead of guessing words. This musical twist attracts a whole new set of audiences.

With a total of six chances available, players need to make sure they figure out the name of the song as quickly as possible and using the least number of attempts. Getting a friend or a family member to join you while playing can also help make the overall experience more entertaining.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, November 21, 2022

Some players will be delighted to know that the songs featured in Heardle are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This makes the game a lot easier if you’re an avid fan of modern-day pop music.

But the game often also puts out a lot of classic song intros, which could be an advantage for rock n’ roll fans. You can also ask a friend or a family member to sit with you and guess the track.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that you can take a look at if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2006.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is alternative/indie, pop, rock.

Hint 3: Single by Snow Patrol.

Hint 4: Length – 3:41.

Hint 5: Two words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Chasing.''

Hint 7: The album’s name is Eyes Open.

If you still haven’t guessed it, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol.

More details about Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol

Chasing Cars was released on June 6, 2006, as part of Snow Patrol's hit album, Eyes Open. The song opens with a soothing intro, after which Gary Lightbody's vocals take over.

It's a classic post-2000s alt-rock track that fans of the genre will absolutely love. The song was a huge hit and also received massive praise from critics, thanks to its lyrical depth, simple structure, and overall feel.

Snow Patrol was formed way back in 1994. The band, however, did not garner commercial success until the release of their third album, Final Straw.

The album featured many memorable songs like Run, How to be Dead, Chocolate, and Gleaming Auction, to name a few. The album was a critical and commercial success. The band's unique style of music has elements of alt-rock, pop, and indie rock.

Over the years, Snow Patrol has received high praise from many critics and contemporary artists and garnered a strong fan following among rock music lovers from around the world.

