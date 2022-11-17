Heardle is a spinoff of the popular browser-based game, Wordle. The key difference here is that in Heardle, players are required to guess the titles of songs instead of words.

A total of six chances are available, and players need to crack the title as quickly as possible. The length of the song also increases with every failed attempt.

Heardle has garnered massive popularity on social media among both music lovers and casual listeners. It can be an excellent stressbuster whilst also engaging your mind and testing your knowledge of pop music.

The new Heardle challenge for the day is out and music lovers, who haven’t yet figured out the track, are waiting with bated breath for the answer.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, November 17, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs chosen for the daily challenges are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have a massive advantage over casual listeners. But that’s no reason to get disheartened, since a lot of the songs that get featured on the track are well-known classics from the rock era.

That said, if you’re finding it hard to guess the track featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then take a look at some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you remember the song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1966.

Hint 2: The song's genre is psychedelic rock/folk rock/psychedelic pop.

Hint 3: Single by Donovan.

Hint 4: Length – 4:56.

Hint 5: Four words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''Season.''

Hint 7: The album’s name is Sunshine Superman.

If you remember the artist but not the song, then type their name onto the search box and you might find the title. If not, go ahead and check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Season of the Witch by Donovan.

More details about Season of the Witch by Donovan

Season of the Witch was released on August 26, 1966, as part of Donovan's critically acclaimed album, Sunshine Superman. The song opens with a memorable bluesy guitar riff that defines the tone of the song.

It blends elements of blues, psychedelic, and folk rock. Season of the Witch has received widespread critical acclaim and has been covered extensively over the years by numerous artists, including Hole, Vanilla Fudge, and many others.

Donovan is a renowned Scottish folk-rock musician who rose to fame in the mid-60s and has churned out a number of hit songs over the years like Universal Soldier, Cath the Wind, and Colours, to name a few. Several critics during the 60s compared Donovan's style and artistry to Bob Dylan.

Some of his most critically acclaimed albums include Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, and A Gift From a Flower to a Garden. Donovan's distinctive style of music, which incorporates various elements of folk, rock, blues, and psychedelic music, has garnered widespread acclaim from critics around the world.

