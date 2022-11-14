Ever since the release of the popular word puzzle, Wordle, a number of spinoffs have been released, with Heardle being one of the most popular ones. Conceptually similar to Wordle, Heardle caters primarily to music enthusiasts as it tests their knowledge of pop music. The challenge for players is to listen to the intro of a famous song and try and guess its title.

A total of six chances are available, but players are expected to use as few attempts as possible. The length of the track also increases every time you make the wrong guess. Try and listen to the track multiple times before making a guess. If you’re familiar with the song, you should be able to crack it in the first attempt.

The music-based game has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022 and is considered one of the most popular browser-based games. Without further ado, read on to find some interesting details and clues for the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, November 14, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs that the app puts out every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This might be discouraging for casual listeners who may not be aware of current pop culture or follow contemporary pop musicians, but it’s important to note that the app often puts out rock classics from the 21st century.

That said, if you’re having a hard time remembering the title for today’s Heardle song, here are some clues by Forbes that you can take a look at:

''This song is in the hip hop genre. It was released in 2016. It hit number 86 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It appeared on an album called Artist. The album’s title is the artist’s real first name. The artist is from New York City.''

If you still haven’t figured out the song, then keep scrolling down and check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is My Sh*t by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

More details about My Sh*t by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

My Sh*t was released on July 1, 2016, as part of the rapper's mixtape, Artist. It's a typical 2010s hip hop track that fans of the genre would certainly enjoy. The song has a rebellious vibe and a catchy groove. It was a commercial success and also received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Fans of the iconic sitcom, Rick and Morty, will be familiar with this song as it was featured in the show's critically acclaimed episode, The Old Man and the Seat.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is a popular rapper who attained fame amongst hip hop lovers following the release of his hit single, My Sh*t. Over the years, he has churned out quite a few hit numbers like Look Back at It, Numbers, Drowning, and many more. He's released four studio albums, namely, The Bigger Artist, Hoodie SZN, Artist 2.0, and Me vs Myself. Over the years, the rapper has garnered a significant fan following among hip hop connoisseurs.

