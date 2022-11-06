For music lovers around the world, cracking the daily Heardle challenge is one of the most exciting things to look forward to. The musical puzzle, which is conceptually similar to Wordle, requires players to carefully listen to the intro of a popular song and guess the title. The song automatically resets at 12 am every day.

If you’re familiar with the song, chances of cracking the puzzle at the first attempt are high. But guessing can be a little tricky at times since players need to figure out the song based on just the starting bits of the intro.

The game has become a favorite not just among music nerds but also among casual listeners. If you’re looking to explore new music, playing Heardle can help you discover several exciting new artists.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, which gives an edge to contemporary music lovers. But if you’re not familiar with modern-day artists, you can still give it a try since the app puts out old classics from time to time.

A great way to make the game even more exciting and entertaining is by playing with a friend or a family member. This can also improve your chances of cracking the puzzle.

That said, if you’re struggling to remember today’s Heardle song, take a look at some of these helpful clues shared by Fortnite Insider:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2016.

Hint 2: The song's genre is hip-hop/rap.

Hint 3: Single by Tee Grizzley.

Hint 4: Length – 4:14.

Hint 5: Three words.

Hint 6: Begins with the word ''First.''

Hint 7: The mixtape’s name is My Moment.

If you still haven’t guessed it, then better luck next time! Scroll down to check out today’s Heardle answer.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is First Day Out by Tee Grizzley.

More details about First Day Out by Tee Grizzley

First Day Out was released on November 7, 2016, as part of Tee Grizzley's mixtape, My Moment. The song, written by Grizzley and Martin McCurtis, talks about a person's state of mind after just being released from jail, and his experiences in prison.

First Day Out is a classic 2010s hip-hop number that staunch fans of the genre would certainly love. The song was a commercial success and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Tee Grizzley is a prominent rapper who garnered fame following the release of his hit single, First Day Out. In 2018, Grizzley released his debut studio album, titled Activated, which turned out to be a huge commercial success and also received positive reviews from critics.

The album featured tracks like Connect, Bloodas 2 Interlude, and Keys to the Street, to name a few. He later released two more albums, namely, Scriptures and Built for Whatever, both of which were commercially successful.

