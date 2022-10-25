The browser-based game Heardle has become a favorite among many music enthusiasts on social media of late. It’s a musical puzzle that is conceptually similar to Wordle. In Heardle, a player needs to listen to the intro of a popular song and guess its title.

Only the starting bits of the intro are played, so guessing can prove to be a little tricky at times. However, a total of six chances are available, and players need to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. The length of the song increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

Heardle was recently acquired by the music streaming giant Spotify and has been made available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland. The game continues to enjoy massive popularity even among casual listeners.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs that the app chooses for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which means that if you follow a host of contemporary musicians, you might find it easier to crack the daily puzzles. However, that’s not to say that casual listeners don’t stand a chance to win, since a lot of the songs featured on the app are revered classics from the rock era.

That said, if you can’t figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider that might help you remember the song:

Hint 1: The song was released in 2017.

Hint 2: The song's genre is alternative rock.

Hint 3: Single by XXXTENTACION.

Hint 4: Length – 2:00.

Hint 5: One word.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter 'R.''

Hint 7: From the album ''17.''

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then you can scroll down to find the answer and enjoy the song.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Revenge by XXXTentacion.

More details about Revenge by XXXTentacion

Revenge was released on May 18, 2017 as part of XXXTentacion's acclaimed debut album, 17. Revenge begins with a soothing acoustic guitar chord progression that lays the foundation for the song. The song has a deeply melancholic feel that fans of power ballad and alternative rock would certainly love. The song was a commercial hit and also garnered high praise from contemporary music critics and fans.

XXXTentacion garnered mainstream fame with the release of his hit song, Look at Me. His debut album, 17, featured many memorable tracks like Revenge, Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares, and Jocelyn Flores, to name a few.

XXXTentacion experimented with a wide range of genres throughout his short career, such as emo rap, alt-rock, nu-metal, hip hop, and many more. He received widespread critical acclaim for his unique artistic vision and for exploring several complex themes in his songs. XXXTentacion was shot dead in 2018 when he was 20 years old.

