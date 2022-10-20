Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle that refreshes your memory. It asks players to guess the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. Some intros are easier to guess due to an iconic riff or familiarity, but some can be pretty tricky, even if you’ve heard the song. A total of six chances are available, but players need to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. The length of the track also increases every time you make a failed guess, making it easier to guess the song.

The game is quite similar to the word puzzle Wordle. Playing it with a friend or a family member who’s a music enthusiast could help make the game even more enjoyable and memorable.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, October 20, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which is good news if you’re a fan of modern-day pop stars and contemporary music. Casual listeners might find it difficult to guess the titles of new songs, but many tracks featured in the daily challenge are pretty popular. Hence, guessing might not be as tricky as it may seem.

If you’re struggling to guess the title of today’s Heardle song, then go through some of these clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you figure out the track:

''This song was created by an American hip hop duo who's name, when stylized, begins and ends with the dollar symbol. The track name is nine words long and begins with an ellipses. The song title reads as if the writer is thanking someone. This song is the duo's most streamed song on Spotify and was released in 2020.''

If you still haven’t figured it out, then maybe you haven’t heard the song before. In that case, keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is ...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around by $uicideboy$.

More details about ...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around by $uicideboy$

...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around is a hip-hop track released in 2020. It garnered massive popularity on Spotify and remained one of the most popular hip-hop songs released in recent times. It also garnered critical acclaim thanks to its distinctive tone and emotional lyrics. The song was hailed for the newness it brought to a genre that was otherwise exploring the same tropes.

Suicideboys are a hip-hop duo that rose to popularity via Spotify, where they enjoy a significant fan following among hip-hop lovers. Their unique style of music blends various elements of rap. Their evocative lyrics explore dark and complex themes like violence, depression, and suicide. Some of their most popular tracks include ...And to Those I Love, Thanks for Sticking Around, Long Gone (Save Me from This Hell), and I No Longer Fear the Razor Guarding My Heel (IV), to name a few.

