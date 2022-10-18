Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Music lovers in various parts of the world eagerly wait for the new Heardle challenge every day. The game involves guessing the name of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of the intro. Heardle provides six chances, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. Players should also note that the song's length increases every time you make a failed attempt.

The popularity of Heardle has been increasing since it was released in early 2022 as a homage to the equally popular Wordle, a browser-based word puzzle game. The game can help people relax after a long and stressful day at work.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the app chooses songs from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This is excellent news for fans of contemporary musicians. However, if you're a casual listener, you can still try, and you might actually win, as most of the songs are pretty popular or well-known classics composed by revered artists.

With that said, if you're struggling to remember the title of today's Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess the name of the song:

''This track was released in 2019. The name of the solo artist who created this song refers to a specific period of the week, but with one letter removed. A remix version of this song was featured in a trailer, and in the show itself, for Ms. Marvel. The track name is two words long, with the second word referring to something which helps you see clearly.''

If you still haven't cracked the puzzle, then chances are, it's the first time you're hearing the song. In that case, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

More details about Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Blinding Lights was released on November 29, 2019, as part of The Weeknd's smash hit album, After Hours. The song blends elements from R&B, pop, dance, and music. It has a distinctly upbeat vibe that fans of The Weeknd will be familiar with. Fans of Michael Jackson and 80s pop music will certainly enjoy this track. The song was a huge commercial hit and garnered widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as one of the year's finest songs.

The Weeknd is one of the biggest contemporary pop stars in the industry today. Over the years, he's churned out several hits like Blinding Lights, Is There Someone Else?, and Take My Breath, to name a few. He is also among the most commercially successful artists of the modern era and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. He has received widespread critical acclaim for his unique singing style, drawing comparisons with Michael Jackson. The Weeknd's music is a delectable blend of 80s pop, modern hip-hop, and R&B.

