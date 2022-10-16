Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Sunday, October 16, 2022

Heardle is a popular musical puzzle that shares the intro of a song every day at 12 AM. Music lovers will certainly enjoy the daily challenges that the app comes up with, as it tests their hearing skills and knowledge of pop music whilst also helping to relax and calm their minds. Only the starting bits of the intro are played, so cracking the puzzle might get a little tricky at times even for contemporary pop music nerds.

With a total of six chances available, players are expected to guess the title of a song using the least number of attempts. The length of the track increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

The game is becoming increasingly popular among casual listeners as well as well as music enthusiasts. It’s quite similar to the equally popular browser-based word puzzle, Wordle. Without further ado, take a look at some of the details pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs picked for the daily challenges are amongst the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which offers a huge advantage to fans of modern-day pop stars and contemporary music. But casual listeners shouldn’t give up, as most of the songs are classics or smash hits you may have heard in your favorite TV show or film.

That said, if you’re struggling to figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then look no further – here are some clues shared by Fortnite Insider that might help you guess the title:

The song was released in 1994

The song’s genre is alternative rock

Single by Beck

Length – 3:52

One word

Begins with the letter “L”

From the album Mellow Gold.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, you can scroll down and find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Loser by Beck.

More details about Loser by Beck

Loser was first released on March 8, 1993, and later re-released the following year as part of Beck's hit album, Mellow Gold.

The song opens with a memorable slide guitar riff that sets its distinctive tone and mood. It also has sitar parts along with a catchy bassline. The song seamlessly blends elements of alt-rock and hip-hop but also has that unique 90s feel that fans of the era will certainly enjoy.

Loser was a commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the greatest tracks from the 90s.

Beck garnered popularity in the mainstream arena with Loser. His 1996 album, Odelay, is widely regarded as one of the finest albums of the 90s. Beck's music is known for its experimental elements as he blends various genres, including hip-hop, rock, and country, to name a few. Influences of some iconic pop stars of the 70s and 80s like David Bowie and Prince can be felt in many of Beck's greatest songs. Over the years, he's churned out several hit songs like Loser, Devil's Haircut, Where It's At, and many more.

