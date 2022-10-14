Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Friday, October 14, 2022

Heardle's popularity has grown massively among music enthusiasts in different parts of the world. The popular browser-based game, acquired by audio streaming giant Spotify earlier this year, comes up with exciting new challenges for pop music lovers as it shares the intro of a popular song every day at 12 AM.

The challenge for players is to figure out the song's title by listening to the starting bits of the intro. Only six chances are provided, so players need to crack the puzzle as quickly as possible. The track's length increases every time you make a failed guess, making it easier to guess the song.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, October 14, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the app chooses the songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. So, those who follow contemporary music and modern pop stars will undoubtedly find it a lot easier to crack the puzzles since most of the songs featured would be from the recent past. Having said that, casual listeners can breathe easy because quite a few songs played on the app are classics from the late 20th century.

If you're struggling to recollect the song featured in today's Heardle challenge, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

''This song is in the soul, dancehall and pop genres. It was released in 2016. This track reached number 23 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 17 on the U.K. singles chart. It’s on an album called Darkness and Light. The artist is from Springfield, Ohio.''

If you still haven't guessed the title, you can check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Love Me Now by John Legend.

More details about Love Me Now by John Legend

Love Me Now was released on October 7, 2016, as part of John Legend's hit album, Darkness and Light. The song has a catchy intro and blends elements from genres like pop, soul, and dancehall. The piece is quite emotional and is about savoring happy moments with your loved ones. The acclaimed music video of the song, directed by noted filmmaker Nabil Elderkin, features John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend garnered mainstream success with the release of his acclaimed debut album, Get Lifted, which features many memorable songs like All of Me, Ordinary People, Used to Love U, and So High, to name a few. Over the years, Legend has churned out quite a few hit albums like Once Again, Love in the Future, Evolver, and more.

John Legend's unique style of music incorporates elements from pop, R&B, and soul, among other genres. He's also received several awards and nominations for his contributions to music over the years, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, Grammys for Best New Artist and Best R&B Album, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes