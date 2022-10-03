Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Monday, October 3, 2022

Heardle is a massively popular musical puzzle game that asks players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. Even if you’ve heard the song before, guessing it based on the initial portion of the intro can get a bit tricky at times.

A total of six chances are provided, with the length of the track increasing every time you make the wrong guess. The goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts.

Heardle has been garnering popularity on social media among music lovers. It’s quite entertaining and helps relax and calm your mind. You can make the game even more enjoyable and entertaining by playing with a friend or a family member, who’s also a music enthusiast.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out some of the interesting details and clues pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This gives an inevitable advantage to those who listen to contemporary pop music.

But this does not mean that casual listeners don’t stand a chance to win. Many of the songs featured on the app are mostly classics, so guessing might not be as difficult as it may at times seem.

Without further ado, keep reading to find some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle:

''Today we have a sneaky Heardle, because it's actually two songs placed together in one long track. This means you need to recognise the first word and give a good guess - or see into the future - about the second. Both tracks appear on the 2004 studio album of an American punk rock band. The first song's title references a period during the year where you can take a break to do whatever you wish. The second track won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 2006.''

Still haven’t guessed the song? In that case, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day.

More details about Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams by Green Day

Holiday was released on March 14, 2005. The song opens in classic Green Day fashion with a memorable riff that repeats throughout the song. It has a heavy, grungy sound that fans of punk rock would certainly love.

Holiday is a prelude to the band's classic song, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and shares tonal and thematic similarities. The song did decently well in terms of commercial success and also received positive reviews from fans and critics. It's now considered to be among the band's most popular songs.

Green Day are a popular punk rock band from California who garnered mainstream popularity with the release of their hit album, Dookie. Over the years, the band has churned out several punk classics, including Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, and East Jesus Nowhere, to name a few.

The band's distinctive style of music is heavily influenced by the likes of the Clash, the Ramones, Buzzcocks, and many other artists. Green Day enjoys a massive fanbase around the world and is regarded as one of the greatest punk rock bands of all time.

