Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Saturday, October 1, 2022

The popular browser-based musical puzzle, Heardle, has soared in popularity around the world ever since its release in early 2022. It is conceptually similar to the word puzzle, Wordle, and was released as an homage to the game.

Heardle shares the intro of a popular song every day and requires players to guess the title in six attempts. Only the starting bit of the intro is played, so guessing might get tricky at times even if one is familiar with the song.

With every failed attempt, the length of the intro increases, making it easier to guess. The goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. With that said, keep reading to find out some interesting details and clues pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Saturday, October 1, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs that are featured in the daily challenges are among the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which means that if you’re a fan of contemporary pop music, you might find the puzzles easier to crack.

However, that’s not to say that casual listeners don’t stand a chance of winning, as most of the songs that the app puts out every day are widely known classics. Without further ado, take a look at some of these clues shared by Fortnite Insider if you’re struggling to crack today’s puzzle:

The song was released in 1995

The song’s genre is hardcore hip hop

Single by Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Length – 2:41

Three words

Begins with the word ''Shimmy.''

Still haven’t guessed it? Scroll down to find the right answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Shimmy Shimmy Ya by Ol' Dirty Bastard.

More details about Shimmy Shimmy Ya by Ol' Dirty Bastard

Shimmy Shimmy Ya was released on May 2, 1995, as part of Ol' Dirty Bastard's critically acclaimed album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

The song has the classic 90s hip-hop vibe and was a commercial as well as critical success, thanks to its bold structure and distinctive tone. It is now widely regarded by numerous publications, contemporary musicians and critics as one of the greatest hip-hop songs from the 90s.

Ol' Dirty Bastard was part of a popular rap group called Wu-Tang Clan. The group garnered fame with the release of their hit album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

He later went on to release three solo albums, namely, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, Ni**a Please, and A Son Unique, which was never officially dropped but is available on digital. Ol' Dirty Bastard passed away due to an accidental drug overdose on November 13, 2004. He was widely acclaimed by critics and contemporary musicians for his unique style of rapping and artistry.

