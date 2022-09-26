Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Monday, September 26, 2022

The craze around Heardle among music lovers has been increasing on social media. The popular browser-based game was released in early 2022 as a homage to the word puzzle, Wordle. Conceptually similar to Wordle, Heardle is a musical puzzle that tests the player’s knowledge of pop music. It puts out the intro of a popular song every day and asks players to guess its title.

Only a total of six chances are available to guess, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. The length of the song increases with every failed attempt. If you can’t remember the song, ask a friend or a family member to join you and figure out the title together. This can also make the overall experience more enjoyable and entertaining.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out some of the interesting clues and details pertaining to today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, September 26, 2022

Crookshank101 @Crookshank101

2000s Heardle #119



🟥🟩



2000sheardle.glitch.me I wasted my first guess putting evanescence bring me to life because when that was on it said this was the answer 🤣🤣2000s Heardle #119🟥🟩 I wasted my first guess putting evanescence bring me to life because when that was on it said this was the answer 🤣🤣2000s Heardle #119🔉🟥🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️2000sheardle.glitch.me

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers have a slight advantage over casual listeners. However, that’s no reason to lose heart. Most of the songs that the app puts out every day are classics by revered artists, so casual listeners have a fair chance at guessing the correct answer.

With that said, if you’re struggling to crack the title of today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

''This song is in the electronic rock and alternative rock genres. It was released in 2012. It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 12 on the U.K. Singles Chart. It appeared on an album called Night Visions. It was nominated for the Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance Grammy Awards, and it won the latter.''

Still haven’t guessed it? Well, then, you might not be familiar with the song. Scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Radioactive by Imagine Dragons.

More details about Radioactive by Imagine Dragons

Radioactive was released on October 29, 2012, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit debut album, Night Visions.

The song opens with a memorable guitar intro that fans of rock and pop music would certainly love. After the intro, the song takes a slight change in tone and blends elements of electronic music and dubstep. Radioactive was a massive commercial hit and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of Imagine Dragons' greatest songs.

Imagine Dragons rose to prominence in the early 2010s with the release of their song, It's Time. Their subsequent debut album, Night Visions, which featured several memorable tracks like Radioactive, Demons, and On Top of the World, turned out to be a smash hit in various parts of the world. The band is known for incorporating a wide range of genres into their music, including pop, rock, electronic, and dubstep. Some of their major musical influences include Nirvana, Linkin Park, and U2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far