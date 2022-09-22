Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Thursday, September 22, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that tests every music nerd's knowledge of pop music, both contemporary and classic. It's a musical puzzle wherein the players must guess the title of a popular song by listening to the starting bits of its intro.

Guessing the tracks might be tricky, even if you've heard the song before. A total of six chances are available, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. The length of the clip increases with every failed attempt.

Heardle is massively popular among music enthusiasts on social media. It was released as a homage to the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle, in early 2022. Keep reading to learn more exciting details, trivia, and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, September 22, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs picked for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This inevitably offers a slight advantage to music enthusiasts who follow contemporary pop stars. However, that's no reason for casual listeners to give up, as most songs featured on the game are classics or smash hits you've probably heard somewhere.

With that said, if you're struggling to crack today's Heardle puzzle, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess the title of the song:

''The song was released as a single in 1992. The album this song debuted on is famous for featuring a baby underwater as its album cover. The American band is one of the most famous for establishing themselves as part of the Seattle grunge scene. As for the track name, it's four words long.''

If you still haven't guessed it, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Come As You Are by Nirvana.

More details about Come As You Are by Nirvana

Come As You Are was released on March 2, 1992, as part of Nirvana's iconic album, Nevermind. The song opens with a memorable guitar riff that sets the tone beautifully. It blends elements of grunge and alternative rock. Like many other Nirvana songs, Come As You Are is noted for its dark and humorous lyrics. It was a massive commercial success and received high praise from critics, with many rating it as one of the greatest rock songs.

Nirvana rose to prominence among grunge circles in the late 80s with the release of their debut album, Bleach, which had many memorable songs like Negative Creep, Blew, and Swap Meet. Following their iconic single, Smells Like Teen Spirit, the band garnered massive global fame after release. The song continues to be hailed by contemporary musicians and music critics as one of the greatest songs of all time. Nirvana is among the most commercially successful bands of all time and continues to influence several contemporary musicians.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far