Today's Heardle: Here are clues and answer for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Heardle is a popular musical puzzle that is conceptually similar to Wordle. It caters primarily to music lovers across different parts of the world. Music nerds daily wait with bated breath for the new Heardle challenge. The game requires you to guess the title of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. Only six chances are available, and the goal is to figure out the song's name using as few attempts as possible.

A tip to make the game more entertaining and enjoyable is asking a friend or family member, preferably a music enthusiast, to sit with you while cracking the puzzle. The game has soared in popularity since its release in early 2022. Here are some of the clues and various interesting details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, naturally making it easier for contemporary music lovers to guess the tracks. However, casual listeners can still give it a shot, considering most of the songs are classics.

If you can't remember the title of today's Heardle song, then type the artist's name onto the box, and you might find the title. If you're still struggling, then take a look at some of these clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''The song was released in 2017, but gained popularity in 2018 when it was used in video memes. The performer is an American singer-songwriter, whose stagename is only one word. It appears on the artist's debut studio album. The track name is a single word.''

Still haven't guessed it? Well, chances are, you've probably never heard the song before. In that case, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Mine by Bazzi.

More details about Mine by Bazzi

Mine was released on October 12, 2017. It's a fun romantic song known for its explicit and emotional lyrics. It has a unique tone, unlike most love songs in pop music. The song soon became an internet phenomenon a few months after its release. It was a massive commercial success and received pretty good reviews from critics. It blends elements from various genres, including R&B, electronic music, and pop. The song is part of Bazzi's hit debut album titled Cosmic.

Bazzi is a famous R&B singer who rose to fame with the release of Mine in October 2017. His debut album, Cosmic, features several memorable tracks, including Honest, Why, Cartier, and Somebody, apart from Mine. The album went on to be a commercial success and also garnered positive reviews from contemporary music critics.

Last week, Bazzi released his second studio album, Infinite Dream, which has received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. Praise was mainly directed to the album's surreal vibe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far