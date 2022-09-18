Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Heardle, a popular browser-based game, regularly challenges music lovers around the world, testing their musical senses and knowledge of pop music.

Every day, the app puts out the intro of a song. Players are supposed to guess the song from this intro. Only the starting bit of the intro is played, so guessing can get a bit tricky at times if you're not very familiar with the song. However, a total of six chances are available, and the goal is to make the guess using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of the world puzzle, Wordle. Both games are conceptually quite similar and are among the most popular browser-games on the internet. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more interesting details and clues pertaining to the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, September 18, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This gives a bit of an edge to people who follow contemporary pop musicians, but that doesn't mean casual listeners don't stand a chance, as most of the songs are classics or widely popular hits you've probably heard on television, in a film or a show.

With that said, if you're yet to crack today's puzzle, then here are some important clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you guess the title:

The song was released in 2018

The song’s genre is country

Single by Dan + Shay

Length – 3:33

One word

Begins with the letter ''S.''

If you still haven't guessed it, then maybe you've never heard the song before. In that case, scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Speechless by Dan + Shay.

More details about Speechless by Dan + Shay

Speechless was released on August 6, 2018, as a part of Dan + Shay's eponymous hit album.

The song opens with a simple piano riff, with the drums and acoustic guitar gradually kicking in with the chorus. Its deeply emotional and romantic vibe is one that fans of ballads and pop would certainly love. The track blends elements from pop and country music.

Speechless turned out to be a massive commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering to be one of Dan + Shay's finest songs. The acclaimed music video of the song, which shows clips from Dan and Shay's weddings, is helmed by noted director Patrick Tracy.

Dan + Shay is a popular country pop music duo that consists of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. The duo rose to fame with the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Where It All Began, which features several memorable songs like Nothin' Like You, 19 You + Me, and Show You Off. The duo is known for incorporating several genres in their music, including pop, soft rock and country music. Over the years, the duo has won a number of awards, including Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and many more.

