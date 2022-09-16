Today's Heardle answer: Friday, September 16, 2022

Music lovers wait with bated breath every day for the new Heardle challenge, which tests their knowledge of classics and hit contemporary songs.

It’s a game that is conceptually quite similar to the widely popular word puzzle, Wordle. The game was released in early 2022, and has continued to soar in popularity among music lovers on social media.

Heardle puts out the starting bit of a popular song’s intro every day. The challenge is to guess the title of the song by listening to the piece. With a total of six chances available, the player is expected to figure out the title using as few attempts as possible. It’s also important to note that the length of the intro clip increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

With that said, keep reading to learn more interesting details and clues pertaining to the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, September 16, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This could prove to be extremely helpful if you follow contemporary musicians. However, even if you don’t, you can still give it a try since most of the songs are classics or smash hits played around the world that you may have heard at some point in time.

Without further ado, if you’re struggling to figure out the name of today’s Heardle song, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess:

''The song was released in 2016. The performer is an American singer, whose last name can be described as a body of water. It appears on the artist's second album as the second track. The track name is a single word - and a type of vegetation.''

Still haven’t guessed it? Well, then you’re probably hearing it for the first time, in which case you can keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Ivy by Frank Ocean.

More details about Ivy by Frank Ocean

Ivy was released on August 20, 2016, as part of Frank Ocean’s critically acclaimed album, Blonde, and the song is known for its intricate guitar work. It blends elements from R&B, pop, and rock. Overall, the song has a deeply nostalgic vibe and fans of pop and rock music would certainly love it.

The song went on to become commercially successful and also received immense critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be Frank Ocean’s finest song. The song explores a number of complex themes, including youth, regret, nostalgia, and heartbreak.

Frank Ocean burst onto the scene with his debut studio album, Channel Orange, which turned out to be a massive commercial success. The album garnered high praise from critics for its unconventional tone and structure. It is widely regarded as one of the finest albums of the last decade. It featured several memorable tracks like Thinkin’ Bout You, Lost, and Pyramids, to name a few.

Over the years, Ocean’s music has been widely appreciated by fans and critics for its distinctive tone and thematic depth. He’s considered to be among the most creative and unconventional artists working in the industry today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave