Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Music fans eagerly look forward to the new Heardle challenge that tests their knowledge of pop music daily. The musical puzzle must be solved by listening to bits of a song's intro and asking players to guess the title. A total of six chances are available, and the player is expected to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. It's also important to note that with every failed guess, the song's length increases, making it easier for the player to guess.

Spotify recently acquired Heardle. As a result, it became available in countries like Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. The game has been soaring in popularity among music enthusiasts on social media.

Keep reading to learn more exciting details and clues about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs picked for the daily challenges are among the most streamed tracks of the previous decade. This inevitably offers a slight advantage to those who extensively follow contemporary music. However, there is no reason for casual listeners to lose heart as many of the songs played on the app are well-known classics.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you if you're struggling to guess today's Heardle song:

''This track was released in 2019. The title of the song is composed of two words. It's performed by an American singer-songwriter. The artist headlined Glastonbury this year - and was the youngest ever to do so.''

Still haven't figured it out? Well, then, chances are, you might not have heard the song before. In that case, scroll down for the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Bad Guy by Billie Eilish.

More details about Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Bad Guy was released on March 29, 2019, as part of Billie Eilish's hit album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The song has a unique vibe and a catchy, groovy rhythm. Eilish's vocals give the song an aura of mystery and intrigue.

The song incorporates elements of pop and electronic music. Bad Guy was a smash hit worldwide and received high praise from contemporary music critics, with compliments directed towards Eilish's vocals, production, and lyrics.

Billie Eilish rose to fame in 2015 with the release of her song Ocean Eyes. Following the massive success of her EP, Don't Smile at Me, she released her debut studio album, which features many memorable songs like Bad Guy, Bury a Friend, You Should See Me in a Crown and many more. Over the years, Eilish has received widespread critical acclaim for her unique artistry and remarkable singing prowess. She is among the most commercially successful pop stars of the last decade.

Edited by Sayati Das