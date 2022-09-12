Today's Heardle answer: Monday, September 12, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to its intro. Only a brief part of the intro is played, so guessing can get a little tricky even if you’re quite familiar with the song. A total of six chances are available, with the length of the track increasing with every unsuccessful attempt. The objective is to guess using the least number of attempts.

Heardle has garnered popularity among music enthusiasts around the world ever since its release in early 2022. It is conceptually similar to the word puzzle, Wordle. To make the game even more entertaining and memorable, you can get a friend or a family member to join you while playing.

Without further ado, read on to learn more interesting details and clues about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, September 12, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which means that you’ll find it easier to guess the titles if you follow contemporary pop music. However, even casual listeners can give it a shot considering that most of the chosen songs are classics by legendary artists.

With that said, here are some of the hints shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you guess the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge:

The song was released in 2001

The song’s genre is nu metal

Single by Linkin Park

Length – 3:36

Three words

Begins with an ‘I’.

The clues seem quite simple and straightforward, and if you’ve heard the song before, then you’ve probably already guessed it. If not, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is In the End by Linkin Park.

More details about In the End by Linkin Park

In the End was released on October 9, 2001, as part of Linkin Park's critically acclaimed debut album, Hybrid Theory.

The song begins with a memorable piano riff, followed by Mike Shinonda's energetic rap. Overall, the song is quite heavy and blends elements from nu metal, alt-rock, and rap rock.

It was a massive commercial success and propelled Linkin Park to mainstream popularity. The song also received high praise from most contemporary critics, who praised the distinctive tone, rap, and production of the track. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of the 2000s.

Linkin Park rose to fame in the early 2000s with the release of their hit debut album, Hybrid Theory, which featured several memorable tracks like In the End, Papercut, and One Step Closer. The band is known for its unique style of music, incorporating various genres like rap, hip-hop, alt-rock, and nu-metal, which gives their songs an instantly recognizable tone. Over the years, Linkin Park has received widespread critical acclaim for their work and is among the most commercially successful rock bands of the 21st century.

