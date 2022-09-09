Today's Heardle answer: Friday, September 9, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that caters primarily to music lovers worldwide. Every day, the app puts out the intro of a popular song that players need to guess. Only the starting bits of the intro are played, so guessing can be pretty tricky. A player can use up to six chances, with the song's length increasing with every unsuccessful attempt. The aim is to figure out the title using the least number of attempts. The app automatically resets with a new song at 12.00 am.

Heardle is massively popular among pop music lovers. Conceptually, it is similar to the widely popular browser-based word puzzle, Wordle. Read on to find out interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, September 9, 2022

According to the game's official website, the songs are curated from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade, which means that contemporary music lovers will find it slightly easier to guess the songs.

However, this does not mean casual listeners don't stand a chance, as most songs are well-known classics. If you find it difficult, get a friend or a family member, preferably a music enthusiast, to sit with you and figure out the song. This can also make the experience more enjoyable and entertaining.

With that said, here are some of the clues by Eurogamer that can help you guess today's Heardle song:

''This track is performed by a solo artist. This song was released in 2005. This track shares its name with a R.E.M song released in 2003. This track name can be used to describe a negative experience.''

If you still can't figure it out, then maybe you haven't heard the song before. In that case, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Bad Day by Daniel Powter.

Read on to discover more details about the song.

More details about Bad Day by Daniel Powter

Bad Day was released in early 2005 as part of Daniel Powter's hit eponymous album. The song begins with a soothing piano riff, followed by Powter's evocative vocals. The song has an easy-going vibe that pop music fans would undoubtedly love.

The song's simple, relatable lyrics further add to its appeal. Bad Day received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, who praised the song's accessible vibe and production but criticized its lyrics. The song was a big commercial success and won several awards, including the Tokio Hot 100 and BMI Pop awards.

Daniel Powter garnered massive popularity in the mid-2000s with the release of Bad Day. His eponymous debut album, a massive commercial and critical success, also featured several other memorable tracks, including Free Loop, Lie to Me, and Love You Lately, apart from Bad Day. As an artist, Powter is heavily influenced by the revered English songwriter Nick Drake. His other major musical influences include Elton John, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, and The Beatles.

