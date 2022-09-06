Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Heardle comes up with a new challenge for music lovers daily. In this musical puzzle, a player must listen to a song's intro and guess its title, using six chances. With every unsuccessful attempt, the length of the track increases, making it easier to guess. The goal is to determine the title using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle was released as a homage to the popular word puzzle, Wordle. It was recently acquired by Spotify and was made available in various countries like the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Ireland. Keep reading to learn some interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Heardle is a complete stress buster. To make the game even more entertaining, you can get a friend or a family member to play with you.

The game's official website says that the songs featured in the daily challenges are among the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. This means that contemporary music lovers have a slight edge over casual listeners. However, since most of the featured songs are classics, guessing might not be tricky.

Here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out today's Heardle song:

''This song is from an English singer known for his other hit called Faith. Additionally, this singer was a member of Wham! He released the song on July 24, 1984. It features one of the most iconic saxophone riffs in the history of music. The song was written by two members of Wham! as part of their album called Make It Big. The song has the notable lyrics: ''Tonight the music seems so loud, I wish that we could lose this crowd. Maybe it’s better this way, we’d hurt each other with the things we’d want to say.''

If you still haven't guessed the song, keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle answer is Careless Whisper by George Michael.

More details about Careless Whisper by George Michael

Careless Whisper was released on July 24, 1984, as part of Wham!'s hit album, Make it Big. It is a song about an individual finding out about their partner's infidelity. Written by Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, the song opens with a memorable saxophone riff before Michael's melancholic vocals take over. The song was a massive commercial success and also received immense critical acclaim. Over the years, numerous artists have made covers of the song, including Sarah Washington and the band Seether.

George Michael was initially part of the famous 80s pop duo with Andrew Ridgeley called Wham!. They wrote some of the most popular hits of the 80s, like Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and Last Christmas. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career throughout the 80s and 90s. His 1987 album, Faith, is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. Some of his most famous songs include Outside, Faith, Father Figure, and Freedom, to name a few.

