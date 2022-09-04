Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Heardle has been growing in popularity ever since its release in early 2022. It can act as a stressbuster for casual listeners while for music enthusiasts, it tests their knowledge of pop music. It’s a spinoff of Wordle and is conceptually similar to the popular word puzzle.

In Heardle, the player is required to listen to the starting bits of a song’s intro and guess its title. A total of six chances are provided, with the length of the clip increasing with every failed guess. The goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. The song for the day is made available on the app at 12 am.

Without further ado, read on to find out some of the interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, September 4, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade, making it slightly easier for contemporary music lovers to crack the puzzle. But this does not mean that casual listeners don’t stand a chance. Since most of the songs featured in the daily challenges are classics or widely popular hits, everyone has a fair shot at cracking the puzzle.

If you can't figure out the song, you can get help from a friend or a family member who is a music enthusiast. Alternatively, many players also look for clues online.

With that said, if you’re struggling to figure out the title for today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of these hints shared by Fortnite Insider:

The track is a single by Nickelback

Length – 4:15

Has a one word title

Begins and ends with an R.

Here are some more additional clues:

The song belongs to the country-rock genre

The single was released in 2006

Part of the album, All the Right Reasons

The aforementioned clues are quite simple and if you’ve heard the song, you’ve probably already guessed it. If not, then you may not have heard the song before, in which case you can scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Rockstar by Nickelback.

More details about Rockstar by Nickelback

Rockstar was released on August 14, 2006, as part of Nickelback's commercially successful album, All the Right Reasons.

The song blends elements of classic country music and rock. The lyrics talk about someone who aspires to be a rock musician. The song is written by Nickelback and Joey Moi. It's quite an uplifting track and would appeal to fans of alt-rock and hard rock.

Rockstar was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics, thanks to its top-notch production. It is widely considered to be one of Nickelback's finest songs.

Nickelback rose to prominence in the late 90s, with the re-release of their album, The State, which features memorable songs like Old Enough, Breathe, and Leader of Men. They released several critically acclaimed albums throughout the 2000s, like All the Right Reasons, The Long Road, and Dark Horse. Nickelback's music blends elements of various sub-genres of rock music, including post-grunge, alt-rock, and hard rock. They are heavily influenced by bands like Metallica, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Niravana, to name a few.

