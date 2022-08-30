Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that tests your knowledge of contemporary and classic pop music. The browser-based game requires players to figure out the name of a song by listening to the starting bits of its intro. A player can use up to six chances, with the length of the intro track increasing with every failed guess. The goal is to make the correct guess using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle has garnered massive popularity on social media. Everyday music lovers around the world eagerly wait for the daily challenges. It's a spinoff of the equally popular Wordle and is conceptually similar to the word puzzle.

Keep reading to find some interesting clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, August 30, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs played in the daily challenges are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs of the previous decade. This gives a slight edge to people who follow contemporary music and pop stars. However, many of the songs played are classics or smash hits you've probably heard on TV, so guessing might not be as difficult as it may seem. You can also get a friend or a family member who's a music enthusiast to help you crack the puzzle and make the game more entertaining.

Without further ado, take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you're struggling to figure out today's Heardle song.

''This track was released in 2015, appearing on the performer's fourth studio album. The song title is four words long - with the final word an organ. It's performed by an American duo, with the artist having numbers in their name.''

The clues are pretty simple and should help you figure out the title. But if you can't, scroll down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Tear in My Heart by Twenty One Pilots.

More details about Tear in My Heart by Twenty One Pilots

Tear in My Heart was released on April 6, 2015, as part of Twenty One Pilots' acclaimed album, Blurryface. The song has a distinctive vibe and blends elements of pop-rock and indie pop. It's a love song inspired by songwriter Tyler Joseph's wife, Jenna. The lyrics are pretty hopeful and romantic.

The song is played in a unique time signature, along with a memorable piano riff that plays throughout. It was a massive commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim, with praise mainly directed toward its sincere lyrics and charming tone.

Twenty One Pilots are a famous pop music duo from Ohio who rose to fame in the early 2010s with the release of their hit album, Vessel, which includes songs like Holding Onto You, Ode to Sleep, Car Radio, and more.

The band's unique style of music blends elements from various genres, including alternative hip hop, indie pop, and electronic rock. Their lyrics are known for being expressive and dramatic. Twenty One Pilots are also among the most commercially successful artists of the 21st century.

