Today's Heardle answer: Monday, August 29, 2022

Heardle is a spinoff of the popular word puzzle, Wordle. It was released in early 2022, and since then, has enjoyed massive popularity among music lovers in various parts of the world. It is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess the title of a song by listening to its intro.

Only the starting bits of the intro are played, so guessing can get a little tricky even if you’re familiar with the song. A total of six chances are available and the goal is to figure out the title using as few attempts as possible. The length of the intro clip also increases with every unsuccessful guess.

Without further ado, keep reading to find out various important details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, August 29, 2022

The official website of the game states that Heardle chooses songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade for the daily challenges, which means that contemporary music lovers might find it easier to guess the tracks. However, even casual listeners can give it a shot since most of the songs played on the app are quite popular or classics by renowned musicians.

If you’re struggling to recollect the name of the song but know the artist, then type the artist’s name onto the box, following which their songs pop up. This might help you narrow down and hit upon the actual answer. You can also get a friend or a family member to help you while playing.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes if you’re struggling to figure out today’s Heardle song:

''This song is in the hard rock genre. It was released in 2007. It reached number 37 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and number eight on the U.K. singles chart. It won the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance and was nominated for Best Rock Song and Record of the Year. It appears on an album called Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace.''

If you still can’t figure out the song, then scroll down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is The Pretender by Foo Fighters.

More details about The Pretender by Foo Fighters

The Pretender was released on August 21, 2007, as part of Foo Fighters' acclaimed album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace.

The song begins with a memorable guitar riff followed by Dave Grohl's emotional vocals. As the song progresses, it gets heavier, with more complex guitar riffs. Critics praised the song's sophisticated arrangement and the political undertones of its lyrics. The song was also a massive commercial success.

Foo Fighters was formed in the mid-90s by frontman Dave Grohl, who was previously a part of Nirvana. The band is known for their distinctively heavy sound and their music is deeply rooted in alternate rock and hard rock. Some of their most popular songs include The Pretender, Times Like These, Monkey Wrench, and Walking After You, to name a few. The band has reportedly named the Beatles and Queen as two of their biggest musical influences.

