Today's Heardle answer: Friday, August 26, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based musical puzzle that has garnered popularity among music enthusiasts in different parts of the world since its release. The game requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to bits of the intro. A total of six chances are given, and the goal is to guess using the least number of attempts. With every unsuccessful attempt, the length of the track increases.

Heardle can be a stressbuster for casual listeners as it helps to calm your mind. You can make the experience even more entertaining by asking a friend or a family member, preferably a music lover, to join you while listening to the track. Here are some clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, August 26, 2022

As per the game's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the last decade's most-streamed tracks, making it slightly easier for contemporary music lovers to guess the song titles. But casual listeners can still give it a try as most of the songs are well-known classics by renowned artists.

Take a look at some of the clues and details shared by Forbes that can help you crack today's puzzle if you're struggling to figure out the song:

''This song is in the pop, R&B and retro soul genres. It was released in 2016. It reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 17 on the U.K. singles chart. It appeared on an album of the same name, which was the artist’s third album.''

The clues seem pretty simple and straightforward. However, if you still can't guess the track, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande.

More details about Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Dangerous Woman was released on March 11, 2016, as part of Ariana Grande's hit album of the same name. Grande has reportedly mentioned that the song is about a fiercely independent woman who meets another person who makes her explore a very different side of her.

The song has a unique vibe, blending elements of pop, rock, and R&B. It also has a memorable guitar solo by Johan Carlsson. The song was a smash hit in different parts of the world and received widespread critical acclaim.

Ariana Grande burst onto the scene with her 2013 album, Yours Truly, which had memorable songs like Baby I, The Way, and Right There. The album was a smash hit and was praised for reviving the sound of 90s pop. It was compared to the works of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera.

Some of her most popular songs include Dangerous Woman, 7 Rings, and Rain on Me, to name a few. Grande's distinctive style of music blends elements of various genres, including pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Apart from music, Grande is also known as a fashion icon.

