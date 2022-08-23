Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Music lovers worldwide eagerly look forward to the daily Heardle challenges that test their expertise in pop music. It can be an out-and-out stressbuster for anyone who casually listens to pop music as it relaxes your mind while providing a fun and entertaining experience.

The player needs to figure out the title of a song by listening to bits and pieces of a song's intro. A total of six chances are available, and the goal is to make the correct guess using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle has soared in popularity ever since its release in early 2022. It was released as a spinoff of Wordle, another popular browser-based game. Take a look at clues and details regarding the song played in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This naturally offers a slight advantage to those who listen to contemporary pop music. However, casual listeners might still be able to crack the puzzle since most of the songs featured in the daily challenges are well-known classics from legendary pop stars.

With that said, if you're struggling to guess the title of today's Heardle song, then take a look at the clues below shared by Eurogamer that can help you:

''This track was released within the last five years. It's performed by an American rapper and singer. The song appears on the artist's debut album, which is titled as a number. There's no song on the album that lasts longer than three minutes - with this track coming in at 95 seconds.''

If you still haven't figured out this smash hit, scroll down for the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares by XXXTENACION.

More details about Everybody Dies In Their Nightmares by XXXTENACION

Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares was released on August 25, 2017, as part of XXXTentacion's hit debut album, 17. The song has a dark theme as XXXTentacion expresses suicidal feelings. Everybody Dies in Their Nightmares is written by Jahseh Onfro and Ciara Nicole Simms. It was a commercial success and received high praise from critics for its unique structure and thematic depth.

XXXTentacion was a well-known rapper from Florida who rose to fame in the mid-late 2010s by releasing songs like Look at Me, Jocelyn Flores, and Revenge, to name a few. He was widely regarded as one of the significant figures in the genre of emo-rap and was among the most commercially successful hip-hop artists of the 21st century.

His music blends elements of various genres like hip-hop, pop, R&B, and punk rock, among many others. During his short career, he garnered a massive fan following worldwide. Unfortunately, he was shot dead in 2018 at the age of 20.

Edited by Sayati Das