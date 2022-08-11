Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that caters to music lovers around the world. It’s a guessing game that requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to bits of its intro.

A total of six chances are given, and the goal is to crack the puzzle using the least number of attempts. Every unsuccessful attempt increases the length of the song’s intro.

A spinoff of Wordle, Heardle was released in early 2022 and was recently acquired by Spotify. It’s a complete stressbuster that can help you relax your mind. Without further ado, here are some of the clues and various details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, August 11, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily puzzle are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This naturally means that if you follow contemporary pop musicians, you might have a slight edge over the others. However, you might still be able to make the right guesses since many of the songs are classics.

A tip to make sure you crack the daily puzzle is to listen closely to the intro multiple times. If you think you know the artist behind the song but can’t recall the title, then type their name onto the search box so some of their song titles pop up. With that said, if you’re struggling to figure out today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues to help you make the right guess:

''This song is a ballad. The artist who wrote this song is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. This song's title consists of two words - one of which can be used to describe a time of day. This song was released in 1977.''

The clues seem quite simple and straightforward, but if you still can’t figure it out, then scroll down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton.

More details about Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton

Wonderful Tonight was released in November 1977 as part of Eric Clapton's hit album, Slowhand. It is a ballad inspired by Clapton's then-girlfriend Pattie Boyd. It begins with a memorable guitar lick that defines the feel of the song. It was a massive commercial success and was also widely praised by critics. Wonderful Tonight is considered one of Clapton's greatest songs of all time.

Eric Clapton is widely regarded as one of the finest guitarists of all time. In his early days, he'd worked with several bands like the Yardbirds, Cream, and Blind Faith. He has enjoyed a highly successful solo career throughout the 70s, with songs like Bottle of Red Wine, Carnival, and others.

Layla, arguably his greatest song, was recorded with the band Derek and the Dominos. Clapton also featured on the Beatles' iconic song, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, wherein he played the main solo. Clapton's music continues to inspire a wide range of contemporary musicians.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave