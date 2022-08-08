Today's Heardle answer: Monday, August 8, 2022

Heardle has been growing in popularity ever since its release in early 2022. The browser-based game tests every music enthusiast’s knowledge with its exciting puzzles every day.

It requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to bits of its intro. A total of six chances are provided, with every unsuccessful attempt increasing the length of the clip. Players should aim to figure out the song using the least number of attempts.

Heardle can work as a complete stressbuster for casual listeners. It can be even more entertaining when played with friends or family members who are music lovers. With all that said, keep reading to find out the clues and details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, August 8, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, every day the app puts out intros of songs that are among the most-streamed from the previous decade. This naturally gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary musicians or current pop culture trends. However, even casual listeners can crack the puzzle since most of the songs are smash hits or revered classics from legendary artists.

With that said, if you’re having a hard time figuring out today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess the song:

''This song was released in 2014 by an Australian artist. The title for this track is just one word. This song was featured in The Inbetweeners 2 movie. This song is considered part of the folk-indie genre.''

If you still haven’t guessed it, chances are you may not have heard the song before. To find the right answer, scroll down.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Riptide by Vance Joy.

More details about Riptide by Vance Joy

Riptide was released on May 21, 2013, as part of Vance Joy's debut EP, God Loves You When You're Dancing. It also appears on hit hit debut album, Dream Your Life Away.

The song begins with a memorable Ukelele intro that gradually leads into Joy's vocals. The lyrics of the song have some autobiographical elements. It is a folk song heavily inspired by the classics of 70s and fans of the genre should certainly check it out.

The song overall has a charming, lighthearted feel. It was a smash hit around the world and also received widespread critical acclaim for its production, thematic depth, and lyrics. It is widely considered to be Vance Joy's most popular track.

Vance Joy rose to fame in early 2010s with the release of Riptide. He's received critical acclaim for his unique style of singing, distinctive voice, and songwriting. Apart from Riptide, his other well-known songs include Lay It On Me, Saturday Sun, and Like Gold, to name a few.

Over the years, Joy has received a number of awards and nominations, including two AIR Awards, 3 APRA Awards, 1 Music Victoria Award, and many more. He is widely regarded as one of the most exciting folk artists working today.

Edited by Madhur Dave